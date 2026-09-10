NeoGeo AES+ Gets A Painful 10-Month Delay Over Frustrating Parts Shortage
by
Aaron Leong
—
Thursday, September 10, 2026, 10:58 AM EDT
Retro gaming enthusiasts eager to relive the golden age of arcade gaming will have to exercise serious patience, as Plaion Replai has officially pushed back the worldwide release of the NeoGeo AES+ to September 16, 2027 due to components shortage.
Originally slated to arrive in November, the 2026 reimagining of SNK’s 1990 home system has hit the harsh realities of the global supply chain. According to SNK and Plaion Replain, the decision to delay the hardware by nearly a full year stems from unprecedented demand for memory chips, a problem, in case you've been out of the loop for the last year or so, exacerbated by the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure. Wisely, instead of proceeding with a severely constrained rollout that could've left the vast majority of prospective buyers empty-handed, the company opted to pause production to expand its manufacturing capacity.
Demand for the modern replica far outstripped initial forecasts when preorders opened earlier this year. Designed to capture the original console’s premium arcade feel while offering updated 1080p HDMI video out and modernized features, the NeoGeo AES+ quickly generated a groundswell of interest among collectors and arcade purists. Ben Jones, Commercial Director at the company, noted that while delaying the system was painful, launching under severe stock shortages would be unfair to fans, admitting that demand exceeded their expectations.
For those who managed to lock in early reservations, existing preorders are still locked in their priority spots with no price increases planned. The manufacturer confirmed that all launch production units will still include the promised Founding Supporter bonus, and the collector-focused Ultimate Edition remains part of the long-term production run.
The extended runway also gives the publisher a chance to widen the system's horizons beyond its initial feature set. Alongside the 10 launch titles previously confirmed, Plaion Replai is in talks with additional licensing partners to expand the console's library before its 2027 debut. The team also plans to use the extra year to host hands-on preview events worldwide, giving retro fans a chance to test the system ahead of its revised launch date.