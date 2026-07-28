Neo Geo AES+ Retro Console Preorders Open Starting At $249.99





For those who want to splurge, there is an Anniversary Edition priced at $349.99, which is also up for preorder. Both models feature the same core hardware, but the Anniversary Edition sports a white colorway, a wireless arcade stick instead of the wired model that comes with the Standard Edition, a white memory card, some extra cabling, and an exclusive all-white Metal Slug game cartridge.





A third and much pricier option is the Neo Geo AES+ Ultimate Edition, which lists for $999.99 and, as far as we can find, is only available to preorder direct from Plaion. The Ultimate Edition ups the ante by packing in all of the launch peripherals and all 10 launch games.













One of the things the original Neo Geo was known for was the high cost of entry. Bringing a reborn Neo Geo AES+ home today is much more affordable than it was back in the day, though the cost can quickly add up depending on how many peripherals and physical game cartridges you stock up on (Side note: the future of gaming might be digital , but the past was decidedly physical). Game cartridges cost $89.99 a pop. Here's a breakdown: