No Crying Foul: NBA 2K27 Dunks On Cheaters With Mass Permanent Ban Wave

Ja Morant dunking in NBA 2K27 - Image: 2K Games

Developer 2K Games is done giving warnings. Following up on a pledge made back in August, the studio just unleashed a barrage of permanent bans on NBA 2K27 players who have been caught cheating. It's another salvo in the wider war against cheaters and automated play, which earlier this year saw Valve purge nearly 1 million bot accounts from Steam. According to a message posted to X, the initial wave targets players who have been using various cheats and scripts, including shooting aids and other types of input manipulation, to gain an unfair advantage.





This past summer (yes, we're already into the fall season), Evan Yang, 2K Global Community and Creators lead for NBA 2K, said the studio was working on improved detections for automated cheating devices. The messaging came before the title actually launched, and Yang said the improvements would go live sometime after launch.





Yang also gave fair warning that enforcement would be retroactive to day one, and 2K Games is holding true that that promise.

We promised action against cheating in NBA 2K27. Today, that action begins — the first wave of permanent bans is live, with more to come.



Thank you for making the community equal and fair for all. pic.twitter.com/fGchhSmYBf — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 24, 2026

"Any account found to have used these methods to cheat since Early Access on August 26, 2026, is subject to a permanent account ban, and repeated cheating will result in a console/PC ban," 2K Games said in a message posted to X. "Every ban is reviewed and confirmed before it is applied."



The X post goes on to say that the first wave applies to every account that has been confirmed of using a cheat, and that enforcement is ongoing. NBA 2K also warned that its detection is continually improving, and that new capabilities are in active development.





"We will continue to monitor and take action against accounts using cheats, and as cheating methods evolve, so will our detection," the studio said.



