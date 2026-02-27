CATEGORIES
home News

NATO Approves iPhone And iPad For Secure Handling Of Classified Data

by Aaron LeongFriday, February 27, 2026, 10:22 AM EDT
hero apple nato
Apple's iPhone and iPad devices running iOS and iPadOS 26, respectively, have become the first consumer-grade mobile devices officially approved to handle classified NATO information. This certification, announced by Apple following an evaluation by Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), allows personnel across all 32 NATO member nations to use off-the-shelf Apple hardware for sensitive diplomatic and military data. 

Up till now, the handling of classified data at the NATO Restricted (NR) level required more expensive equipment provided by defense contractors. These devices often featured less flashy hardware and lacked the UI experience found in the commercial market.

Apple’s approval for NATO use proves that its standard, mass-produced security architecture, including the Secure Enclave, Face ID, and Memory Integrity Enforcement, is sufficient to meet international defense standards. Crucially, the devices require no third-party software or external security modifications to reach this compliance, allowing officers and staff to use stock hardware found in any retail store.

nato nations1

Sure, NR is the entry-level tier for NATO secrets, but no doubt this is a victory for Apple’s enterprise and government ambitions, while legitimizing the company’s walled garden ecosystem. Ivan Krstić, Apple’s vice president of Security Engineering and Architecture, noted that "this achievement recognizes that Apple has transformed how security is traditionally delivered."

Yet, critics argue that the move is more about convenience and corporate marketing than a true breakthrough in cryptographic security. They point out that NR is a relatively low bar, often described as a label for information whose disclosure would be detrimental but not grave. Furthermore, the dependence on Apple’s proprietary ecosystem raises questions about transparency; unlike open-source security platforms, Apple’s code remains a black box, meaning NATO is essentially trusting the company’s internal audits rather than public verification.

Despite such criticisms, the practical implications are positive. Modernizing governmental and military infrastructure with devices that soldiers and diplomats already know how to use could save billions in procurement and training costs. It must be noted that Android has already been part of the NR-approved NATO Information Assurance Product Catalogue (NIAPC) for some time now. However, only specially hardened devices, often Samsung Knox-based or specialized secure handsets like Bittium, are certified for official use.
Tags:  iPhone, security, NATO, (NASDAQ:AAPL)
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use