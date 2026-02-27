NATO Approves iPhone And iPad For Secure Handling Of Classified Data
Sure, NR is the entry-level tier for NATO secrets, but no doubt this is a victory for Apple’s enterprise and government ambitions, while legitimizing the company’s walled garden ecosystem. Ivan Krstić, Apple’s vice president of Security Engineering and Architecture, noted that "this achievement recognizes that Apple has transformed how security is traditionally delivered."
Yet, critics argue that the move is more about convenience and corporate marketing than a true breakthrough in cryptographic security. They point out that NR is a relatively low bar, often described as a label for information whose disclosure would be detrimental but not grave. Furthermore, the dependence on Apple’s proprietary ecosystem raises questions about transparency; unlike open-source security platforms, Apple’s code remains a black box, meaning NATO is essentially trusting the company’s internal audits rather than public verification.
Despite such criticisms, the practical implications are positive. Modernizing governmental and military infrastructure with devices that soldiers and diplomats already know how to use could save billions in procurement and training costs. It must be noted that Android has already been part of the NR-approved NATO Information Assurance Product Catalogue (NIAPC) for some time now. However, only specially hardened devices, often Samsung Knox-based or specialized secure handsets like Bittium, are certified for official use.