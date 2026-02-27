NATO Approves iPhone And iPad For Secure Handling Of Classified Data





Up till now, the handling of classified data at the NATO Restricted (NR) level required more expensive equipment provided by defense contractors. These devices often featured less flashy hardware and lacked the UI experience found in the commercial market.





Apple’s approval for NATO use proves that its standard, mass-produced security architecture, including the Secure Enclave , Face ID, and Memory Integrity Enforcement, is sufficient to meet international defense standards. Crucially, the devices require no third-party software or external security modifications to reach this compliance, allowing officers and staff to use stock hardware found in any retail store.







