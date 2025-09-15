iOS 26 Releases Today: Here's How To Prepare Your iPhone For Great New Features
Get Ready For Liquid Glass, Smart Tools And Live TranslationOne of Apple's most eye-catching features is Apple's new Liquid Glass design. This feature revamps the home screen with fresh app icons available in dark mode and clear options, while buttons now feature a sleek floating design. Complementing this aesthetically refreshing upgrade are expanded lock screen options, including 3D wallpaper effects, new widget utilities, improved focus modes, and customizable clock styles.
iOS 26 is not just limited to eye candies but also enhances everyday apps with smarter tools. This is seen in the improvement of the Phone app, which has been redesigned to show contacts, recent calls, and voicemails, all in one view. A new feature called Hold Assist alerts users when a call center agent finally picks up. Also, Apple has introduced the Live Translate tool to enhance conversations with someone who speaks another language. This tool translates calls and text messages in real time.
A Few Steps To Consider Before Making The Jump To Apple iOS 26To prepare for this upgrade, we recommend a few important steps. First, ensure that you back up your iPhone. If you don't know how to do that, we have a guide for you here. Also, make sure that your iPhone battery is charged to at least 50% to ensure the upgrade completes without interruptions. It’s also a good idea to free up space on your device. You can transfer files to an external storage device or use iCloud, whichever works best for you.
To install iOS 26, open Settings > General > Software Update. Back up to iCloud first, and make sure your iPhone is on Wi-Fi and charging before starting the download.
Note that Apple has published a list of eligible devices for iOS 26. This includes all iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 series. Apple's "thinnest iPhone ever” - iPhone Air, alongside 2nd generation and later versions of iPhone SE, are also eligible for the update. The most notable ineligible devices are iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.