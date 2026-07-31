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NASA's Curiosity Rover Finds Stunning Honeycomb Patterns On Mars

by Aaron LeongFriday, July 31, 2026, 11:06 AM EDT
hero martian polygons
NASA’s Curiosity rover has uncovered an extraordinary, sea-like expanse of geometric honeycomb patterns on Mars, providing novel evidence of how liquid water might have shaped the planet eons ago.

Imaged inside the Valle Grande Martian valley, Curiosity's findings showcases small polygonal fractures tightly packed across the bedrock. Spanning between 1.5 and 3 inches in diameter apiece, the geometric cells form a continuous, net-like lattice surrounding a 20-foot-tall, sand-capped rock tower named Miraflores. Mission scientists have documented similar mud-crack formations elsewhere along Curiosity's route, but the sheer density and sprawling coverage of this particular field surprised researchers, marking the highest concentration of polygonal fractures ever recorded on the Red Planet.

field of polygons
NASA’s Curiosity Discovers a Field of Martian Polygons

Curiosity captured the scene while navigating the lower reaches of Mount Sharp, a three-mile-tall peak located inside Gale Crater. Roughly 3.5 billion years ago, the mountain’s foothills were fed by active stream networks that deposited mud and sediment into a central crater lake. As the ancient Mars climate fluctuated between wet and dry epochs, water evaporated from the sediment, causing the mud to contract, fracture, and settle into repetitive geometric shapes.

Scientists also note that extreme daily thermal shifts and physical geological compression likely aided in driving out remaining moisture, cementing the cellular grid into the stone over time.

miraflores
Surrounding area around Miraflores includes an expanse of terrain covered in surface features called polygons.

Directly adjacent to the polygon field, the Miraflores butte serves as a dramatic centerpiece to the forces that subsequently reshaped the region. Originally part of a much wider, continuous layer of ancient lakebed sediment, the feature was slowly sculpted into a slender, tapering spire through millions of years of wind erosion. The same relentless Martian winds that eroded Miraflores also stripped away soft topsoil, uncovering the underlying mud fractures and keeping them remarkably preserved in the arid environment.

Astrobiologists are particularly interested in these kinda of unique formations because of their implications for ancient habitability. On Earth, sustained cycles of wet and dry conditions serve as crucial engines for prebiotic chemistry, providing the physical mechanism needed to concentrate simple organic molecules and join them into complex polymers.

Curiosity’s science team is still analyzing spectral data and imagery from Valle Grande to determine whether the chemical signatures within these specific mud cracks record an environment that was capable of supporting early organic building blocks before Mars completely dried out.

Image credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
Tags:  space, NASA, mars, curiosity-rover
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Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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