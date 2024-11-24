NASA’s Mars Rover Is Heading To Explore These Freaky Spiderwebs Called Boxwork
Earlier this year, the European Space Agency (ESA) released an image of Mars that sent chills down the spines of those with arachnophobia. What appeared to look like a swarm of spiders across the Martian surface was actually features that form when spring sunshine falls on layers of carbon dioxide deposited during the winter months. Now, NASA’s Curiosity rover is getting ready to head to an area of Mars that looks like spiderwebs stretching across the Martian surface, referred to as the Boxwork.
The Boxwork area was first discovered by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) in 2006. The spiderweb-like area is believed to have formed when minerals carried by Mount Sharp’s last pulses of water settled into fractures in surface rock, and then hardened. Once the portions of the rock had eroded away, the remaining minerals cemented themselves in the fractures, and the end result was the weblike Boxwork.
According to NASA, Mount Sharp’s Boxwork structures stand apart from those on Earth because they formed as water was disappearing from Mars, and because they are so extensive, spanning an area of 6 to 12 miles.
“These ridges will include minerals that crystallized underground, where it would have been warmer, with salty liquid water flowing through,” remarked Kirsten Siebach of Rice University in Houston, a Curiosity scientist studying the region. “Early Earth microbes could have survived in a similar environment. That makes this an exciting place to explore.”
NASA”s Curiosity rover has traveled about 20 miles since landing in 2012, and is currently driving along the western edge of Gediz Vallis channel. It will take about a month of travel before it reaches the Boxwork.