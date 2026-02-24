NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Stunning Images Of Mysterious Martian Spiderwebs





NASA’s Curiosity rover has finally completed its focused survey of the so-called spiderwebs of Mars, providing us the first close-up look at a massive network of geologic ridges on Mount Sharp that have puzzled scientists since they were first spotted from orbit years ago.





Curiosity rover captured this panorama of boxwork formations—the low ridges seen here with hollows in between them— using its Mastcam on Sept. 26, 2025. (Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)



Stretching for miles across the slopes of the mountain, these boxwork formations consist of intersecting ridges that stand between three and six feet tall. Viewed from space, they resemble a giant web draped over the Martian floor. (By the way, getting to this location is nothing to sneeze at . Let's not forget, Curiosity has already been journeying for 13 years through the Gale Crater, with the last six months of that time navigating the difficult terrain to reach the boxworks.)





The ridges aren't just interesting to look at, but also serve as fossilized records of a time when liquid water was still active on the planet , long after many researchers believed the surface had become a frozen wasteland. Billions of years ago, groundwater seeped through deep fractures in the Martian bedrock.





As this water flowed, it deposited minerals that eventually hardened into a concrete-like substance. Over time, the surrounding softer rock was scoured away by winds, leaving behind the reinforced mineral veins as a standing lattice of ridges. The rover's Mastcam and robotic arm have spent months documenting these central fractures, which appear as dark lines running through the heart of the ridges, confirming the hypothesis that they were once the primary conduits for ancient water.





These pea-sized nodules were formed by minerals left behind as groundwater was drying out on Mars billions of years ago. (Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)

