CATEGORIES
home News

NASA’s Asteroid-Smashing DART Mission Nudged A Space Rock Into A New Solar Path

by Aaron LeongMonday, March 09, 2026, 02:20 PM EDT
hero dart asteroid
Back in 2022, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) successfully smashed a spacecraft into the asteroid moonlet Dimorphos, a kinetic impact experiment to see if we could knock a lethal space rock off course. New analysis this week reveals that the impact did make a difference and that DART altered the entire binary asteroid’s path around the sun, which bodes well for future planetary defense systems.

dart impact orbit

While previous data focused on how Dimorphos’s orbit around its larger partner, Didymos, shortened by 33 minutes, the latest findings (published in Science Advances) track the heliocentric change, or rather the duo’s collective journey around the sun. Scientists found that the collision slowed the system’s orbital speed by approximately 11.7 microns per second. While that shift is roughly equivalent to 1.7 inches per hour, such a minuscule change compounded over years of travel can translate into a deflection of thousands of miles, potentially making the difference between a direct hit and a safe pass for a future Earth-bound threat.

dart impact1
(Left) LICIACube photo was taken roughly 2 minutes and 40 seconds after impact. The photo on the right was taken 20 seconds later. The larger body near the top of each image is Didymos, while Dimorphos is below that. (Credit: NASA/ASI/University of Maryland)

According to the report, part of the trajectory shift came from ejecta. When the 1,340-pound DART probe struck at over 14,000 miles per hour, it didn't just transfer its own momentum, it blasted a cloud of rocky debris into space, which caused a recoil effect, essentially doubled the force of the impact and thus acted like a small booster rocket.

These findings also relied on an unconventional source: between 2022 and 2025, dozens of volunteer amateur astronomers across the globe tracked 22 stellar occultations, moments where the Didymos system passed in front of distant stars. By timing these flickers of light, one could pinpoint the asteroids’ positions precisely. This ground-based data, combined with NASA’s Deep Space Network plus ground- and space-based telescopes, allowed the team to better predict the orbital shift.

These results confirm that we do not necessarily need massive Hollywood-style nuclear weapons or futuristic technology to protect the planet; rather, we just need time and a well-placed nudge. Of course, the biggest key for success is detecting hazardous Earth-bound object years or decades in advance. With that kind of headroom, a relatively small spacecraft like DART can provide the slight course correction needed to ensure the rock misses us entirely. 
Tags:  space, NASA, dart, asteroid
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use