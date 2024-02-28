NASA Slammed A Spacecraft Into An Asteroid So Hard That It Altered Its Shape





Stereoscopic image generated from Bern SPH simulations, approximately 178 seconds post-impact.



According to the European Space Agency, Bern SPH works by “converting colliding bodies into millions of particles whose behavior upon impact is determined by the interplay of various reconfigurable variables, such as the asteroid’s gravity, density or material strength.”





ESA added that the software has been validated by laboratory experiments and been able to reproduce one existing asteroid impact test, when Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft crashed a small copper impactor into asteroid Ryugu in 2019.

Artist illustration of upcoming ESA Hera mission.