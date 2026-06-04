NASA’s 11-Year Mars Probe Lost After Tumbling Out Of Control





This rapid rotation sealed its fate, because MAVEN needs to stay stable to keep its high-gain antenna locked onto Earth and its solar panels fixed on the sun. With the solar arrays not able to generate electricity, the spacecraft's batteries quickly drained, then cut all power to its communication systems. NASA officially declared the spacecraft unrecoverable, though a final report on what triggered the sudden spin is expected later this year.





Mars as seen by MAVEN's Imaging Ultraviolet Spectrograph instrument in July 2022. (Credit: NASA/LASP/CU Boulder)



The silent spacecraft is expected to continue to drift in its current orbit around Mars for the next 50 to 100 years.





Main image credit: Credit: NASA/Goddard/University of Colorado/Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics