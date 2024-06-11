NASA’s Curiosity Rover Just Witnessed The Most Intense Solar Storm Ever Recorded On Mars





As solar storms pummel the Red Planet, @MarsCuriosity and its radiation detector are preparing for future human explorers.



On May 20, Curiosity received a radiation dose equivalent to 30 chest X-rays.

During the epic event, so much energy hit the surface that black-and-white images from Curiosity’s navigation cameras “danced with snow.” In a similar fashion, NASA’s 2001 Mars Odyssey orbiter’s star camera was overtaken with energy from solar particles, causing it to momentarily stop working. Fortunately, Odyssey has other means of orienting itself, and recovered the camera within an hour.





It was also not Odyssey’s first encounter with a strong solar event. In 2003, the orbiter experienced a solar flare that was estimated to be an X45, which ultimately fried the orbiter’s radiation detector, which NASA says was designed to survive such an event.