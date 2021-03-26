SpaceX Falcon 9 Re-Entry Debris Spark Spectacular Light Show Over Pacific Northwest





If you are in or around Washington State, did you happen to see what looked like a meteor shower around 9 PM ET last night? If so, what you saw was not actually a meteor shower but a SpaceX Falcon 9 second stage burning up in the atmosphere. Wild, right?

Late last night, many people in the pacific northwest were tweeting that they had caught a meteor shower on camera. Many of these tweets, such as @vincelavecchia’s below, include a video of the event, which looks absolutely stunning.







Ummm... just caught this flying over my home in SW Portland. pic.twitter.com/CvQJwvWsyj — Vince LaVecchia (@vincelavecchia) March 26, 2021







