NASA Shows Off Deep Space Bling In Stunning New Galactic Gems Drop

Chandra X-ray Observatory compilation gallery - Image: NASA/CXC/SAO

The collection combines decades of Chandra's high-energy X-ray observations with datasets from space and ground-based instruments, including the James Webb Space Telescope, Hubble, the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE), Swift, NuSTAR, and the ESAy’s XMM-Newton. By merging X-ray with optical, infrared, and radio imaging, astronomers created a multi-spectrum portrait of objects across three major galactic classifications: spirals, ellipticals, and chaotic irregulars. The resulting composite images penetrate dust clouds to expose things like superheated plasma, active star-forming regions, and extreme gravitational transformations that would otherwise remain invisible to human eyes.





A barred spiral galaxy - Image: NASA/CXC/SAO



In spiral systems like Messier 33 and NGC 3938, Chandra’s data reveals energetic binary star systems and supernova remnants scattered along the galaxies' spiral arms. In barred spirals such as NGC 1672 and NGC 1385, observations show the gravitational funnels channeling gas into galactic centers to ignite intense bursts of star formation. Meanwhile, edge-on views of Messier 82, known as the Cigar Galaxy, and NGC 4631, the Whale Galaxy, reveal halos of million-degree gas being blasted thousands of light-years into space by starburst winds.





M82, a.k.a. the Cigar Galaxy - Image: NASA/CXC/SAO



Central supermassive black holes and active galactic nuclei feature prominently in this collection as well. In Centaurus A, joint data from Chandra and IXPE trace high-energy particle jets extending tens of thousands of light-years from the galaxy's core. In Messier 106, black hole jets superheat nearby surrounding gas, driving shockwaves that form two additional, anomalous spiral arms distinct from typical structures. The Sombrero Galaxy , Messier 104, displays a diffuse X-ray glow surrounding its central bulge, mapping stellar remnants and superheated gas around its sweeping dust lanes.





Irregular galaxy II Zw 096 - Image: NASA/CXC/SAO

