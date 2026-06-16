Dead Stars Ignite A Brilliant Cosmic Fireworks Show For NASA





Astronomers, with the aid of NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory , have revealed two striking supernova stories: one hints at a fresh remnant near the Milky Way’s center, while the other shows long-studied wreckage in a nearby galaxy changing in ways no one expected. Together, the findings show that supernova remains are more dynamic, and more revealing, than scientists had assumed.





Sgr C the location of this supernova wreckage is highlighted in blue (Credit: NASA/CXC/UCLA/Z. Zhu et al/ESA)



The object is believed to be roughly 1,700 years old and expanding at about 2 million miles per hour, according to the reports. That speed, combined with its location, makes it an unusually valuable clue about how massive stars die in one of the most extreme environments in the Milky Way. Observations from Chandra and ESA’s XMM-Newton were central to the discovery, and previous infrared work had already hinted that a shell of gas was present there.





Galaxy M83 in X-ray and Optical Light. (Credit: NASA/CXC/SAO/ESA/STScI)