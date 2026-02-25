NASA's Historic Moon Mission On Hold Amid Unexpected Artemis Rocket Issue





Prior to this, as the 322-foot-tall SLS loaded with 700k gallons of cryogenic fuel sat at Launch Complex 39B for wet dress rehearsal attempts, engineers identified a series of persistent technical issues with a liquid hydrogen leak and a faulty pressure valve that could not be addressed while the vehicle remained exposed to the elements on the pad.





For the Artemis program in particular, the stakes extend past technical milestones; they are rooted in a geopolitical race to establish human presence on the moon, ahead of countries like China and Russia. Every week spent inside the hangar is a week that the launch window remains closed, pushing the actual flight deeper into the calendar.





Nonetheless, with the SLS being the only rocket currently capable of sending the Orion capsule, its crew, and cargo to the moon in a single launch, NASA leadership has remained firm that crew safety is paramount and that they will not fly until every technical anomaly is resolved.