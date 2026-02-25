NASA's Historic Moon Mission On Hold Amid Unexpected Artemis Rocket Issue

The ground at Kennedy Space Center began to hum yesterday evening as the crawler-transporter lurched into motion, beginning the slow, four-mile journey to return the Artemis II Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft to the Vehicle Assembly Building. This rollback (for repairs to the rocket) will add another significant delay to NASA’s plan return humans to lunar orbit.
Prior to this, as the 322-foot-tall SLS loaded with 700k gallons of cryogenic fuel sat at Launch Complex 39B for wet dress rehearsal attempts, engineers identified a series of persistent technical issues with a liquid hydrogen leak and a faulty pressure valve that could not be addressed while the vehicle remained exposed to the elements on the pad.
This move compounds on previous setbacks that have plagued the Artemis program's timeline. While NASA officials emphasize that these delays are a standard part of flight-testing a new heavy-lift vehicle, this development shows how fickle the SLS program continues to be. Inside the Vehicle Assembly Building, the Artemis II stack will undergo a rigorous health check; aside from addressing the known leaks, teams are taking the opportunity to replace and retest batteries in the flight termination system, as well as those in the upper stage.
Repairs and retesting are expected to push the schedule back another month, which, once again, leaves the nation and the four-person crew
assigned to the lunar mission consisting of Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover (first person of color), Christina Koch (first woman), and Jeremy Hansen in a frustrating holding pattern.
For the Artemis program in particular, the stakes extend past technical milestones; they are rooted in a geopolitical race to establish human presence on the moon, ahead of countries like China and Russia. Every week spent inside the hangar
is a week that the launch window remains closed, pushing the actual flight deeper into the calendar.
Nonetheless, with the SLS being the only rocket currently capable
of sending the Orion capsule, its crew, and cargo to the moon in a single launch, NASA leadership has remained firm that crew safety is paramount and that they will not fly until every technical anomaly is resolved.