NASA Confirms Sonic Boom Heard Over Pittsburgh Was A Half-Ton Meteor That Exploded
As many were still fighting off the grogginess from New Years Eve in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, they were awakened by a thunderous roar that shook windows and the ground beneath them. The National Weather Service believed that the noise originated from an exploding meteor after the agency's GOES-16 Geostationary Lightning Mapper (GLM), an optical instrument, did not detect any lightning in the area, but was not 100 percent sure.
About five hours after the boom was heard, the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh tweeted out that the it believed the loud explosion heard just before 11:30 a.m. may have been a meteor explosion.
The loud explosion heard over SW PA earlier may have been a meteor explosion. This GOES-16 GLM Total Optical Energy product shows a flash that was not associated with lightning. No confirmation, but this is the most likely explanation at this time. pic.twitter.com/ArtHCEA1RT— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 1, 2022
The fact it was cloudy on the day the meteor is said to have exploded in the sky above, made it near impossible for anyone to see the bright explosion it created. There were people posting on NASA's Facebook post that they heard the explosion in places like Central North Carolina and Ohio. One person even stated they believe they saw the meteor from Florida. None of these have been confirmed to have originated from the meteor reported in Pennsylvania.
There is no doubt that those who were in the general area of where the meteor exploded were left wondering what in the world caused it. Whether or not they were relieved to find out it was a half a ton meteor exploding in the sky above them with the force of 30 tons of TNT is debatable.