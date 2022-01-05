NASA Confirms Sonic Boom Heard Over Pittsburgh Was A Half-Ton Meteor That Exploded





The loud explosion heard over SW PA earlier may have been a meteor explosion. This GOES-16 GLM Total Optical Energy product shows a flash that was not associated with lightning. No confirmation, but this is the most likely explanation at this time. pic.twitter.com/ArtHCEA1RT — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 1, 2022



NASA reported on its Meteor Watch Facebook page the next day that it was aware of the incident and confirmed that it was indeed a large meteor that caused the disturbance. In NASA's first post it indicated that the bright cloud background prevented it from being able to obtain an energy estimate at that time.





About four hours later, NASA added a second post stating the blast wave from the meteor was registered by a nearby infrasound station and that the data enabled an estimate of the energy at 30 tons of TNT. Factoring in the believed speed of the meteor (45,000 miles per hour), NASA estimated the size of the meteor to have been about half a ton, with a crude estimate of having about 100 times the brightness of the Full Moon.



