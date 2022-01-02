Meteor Showers, Supermoons And Other Astrological Events To Watch For In 2022









At the end of the month in the early hours of January 29th, you should be able to get a glimpse of the Moon near Mars. Mars will be returning to the night sky after passing behind the Sun the last few months. Because of this, NASA also stops communicating with its spacecraft at Mars for about 2 weeks every two years, when the planet is directly opposite of the Sun. Along with Mars you will also be able to take a peek at Venus. Venus will be rising before the Sun as the "Morning Star" and will be viewable in the southeastern sky.