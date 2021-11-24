Watch SpaceX Launch NASA's Planetary Defense DART Test To Save Earth An Asteroid









DART is just one aspect of NASA's larger planetary defense strategy and was built and is managed by the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson stated, "DART is turning science fiction into science fact and is a testament to NASA's innovation for the benefits of all. In addition to all the ways NASA studies our universe and our home planet, we're also working to protect that home, and this test will help prove out one viable way to protect our planet from a hazardous asteroid should one ever be discovered that is headed toward Earth."





"We have not yet found any significant asteroid impact threat to Earth, but we continue to search for that sizable population we know is still to be found. Our goal is to find any possible impact, years to decades in advance, so it can be deflected with a capability like DART that is possible with the technology we currently have," stated Lindley Johnson , planetary defense officer at NASA headquarters.





Lindley further indicated that NASA is also researching and preparing the Near-Earth Object Surveyor Mission, which is a space-based infrared telescope that is slated to launch later this decade.