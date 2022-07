AMD Ryzen 7900X3D And 7800X3D Zen 4 CPUs May Launch Sooner Than You Think

Raphael is the codename for AMD's Zen 4 -based desktop processors as they will be implemented in the Ryzen 7000 series. The CPUs are expected to be similar in structure to AMD's extant Ryzen processors: one or two "Core Complex Dice" with up to eight cores each, for a maximum of 16 cores in one AM5 socket.

Given the massive speed-up in certain tasks offered by the Ryzen 7 5800X3D over its standard sibling, some enthusiasts have been chomping at the bit to hear when Zen 4 processors with 3D V-cache would come around. AMD already confirmed that it's happening, after all, so the only question is "when?"