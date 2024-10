MSI Versa 300 Wireless Gaming Mice Flaunt Diamond Lightgrips And Long Battery Life

The MSI Versa 300 Elite Wireless is flanked by its stablemate, the Versa 300 Wireless. With the same design, it features the PixArt PAW3104DB optical sensor with an 8,000 DPI. It is even lighter at 60 grams and also sports a studded diamond-patterned side grip, albeit it doesn't light up like it does on the Elite model. It also has only 50 hours of battery life, which may explain some of its lighter weight versus the Elite Wireless.MSI's SWIFTSPEED 2.4G Wireless, Bluetooth, and wired modes are available for both models. Wireless gaming mice have gained a tremendous amount of credibility with technology improving, even for highly competitive esport gamers who demand the best performance.MSI has a rich and varied catalog of hardware, everything from motherboards , graphics cards, and accessories. It seems as though companies such as MSI, ASUS, and Gigabyte have been expanding into the PC gaming accessory space even more-so this year. Gaming mice such as the MSI Versa 300 Elite Wireless add to the competent repertoire of gaming mice on the market. Pricing and availability are not yet known, but should be available soon.