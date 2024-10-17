CATEGORIES
MSI Versa 300 Wireless Gaming Mice Flaunt Diamond Lightgrips And Long Battery Life

by Thiago TrevisanThursday, October 17, 2024, 10:31 AM EDT
msi versa 300
The market for gaming mice is one flush with options, both innovative and run-of-the-mill. This leads to intense competition, meaning products need to pack the latest features to be competitive. MSI has introduced its latest offering in the segment, which it calls the Versa 300 Wireless. It also comes in an Elite version (also wireless), with a PixArt PAW3395DM optical sensor. 

The Elite Wireless has a 26,000 DPI on deck with a 1000Hz / 1ms polling rate. This should be a highly responsive mouse, matching all but the highest-tier rodents. Omron micro switches with a 60-million click rating round out the hardware, with a weight of 65 grams. While there are lighter mice on the market, this weight is still impressive and should do well for all but the most demanding gamers. Diminishing returns above 1,000 Hz polling rates, such as 4000Hz and 800 Hz, make this mouse a reasonable performer.

MSI touts its Diamond Lightgrip with a grippy texture as a main ergonomic point. While not as over-the-top as Razer's 24 Karat Gold gaming mouse, this grip sounds like it could be ergonomically useful. Texture and grip are vitally important in a high-performing gaming mouse, especially after long hours of sweaty gameplay. The grip is diamond-shaped, but no, there are no actual diamonds embedded within. 

The Versa 300 Elite Wireless will have customizable RGB, as expected, plus up to 80 hours of claimed battery life. 

MSI Versa 300 Wireless and Versa 300 Elite Wireless mice with specs.

The MSI Versa 300 Elite Wireless is flanked by its stablemate, the Versa 300 Wireless. With the same design, it features the PixArt PAW3104DB optical sensor with an 8,000 DPI. It is even lighter at 60 grams and also sports a studded diamond-patterned side grip, albeit it doesn't light up like it does on the Elite model. It also has only 50 hours of battery life, which may explain some of its lighter weight versus the Elite Wireless. 

MSI's SWIFTSPEED 2.4G Wireless, Bluetooth, and wired modes are available for both models. Wireless gaming mice have gained a tremendous amount of credibility with technology improving, even for highly competitive esport gamers who demand the best performance. 

MSI has a rich and varied catalog of hardware, everything from motherboards, graphics cards, and accessories. It seems as though companies such as MSI, ASUS, and Gigabyte have been expanding into the PC gaming accessory space even more-so this year. Gaming mice such as the MSI Versa 300 Elite Wireless add to the competent repertoire of gaming mice on the market. Pricing and availability are not yet known, but should be available soon. 
