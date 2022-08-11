Razer's Iconic DeathAdder Pro Gaming Mouse Gains 4000Hz Polling In V3 Redesign
Razer’s best-selling mouse is receiving a bevy of updates to hone its e-Sports focus. The new DeathAdder V3 Pro gets an upgraded sensor, an option for wicked fast wireless polling, and a substantial weight trimming.
The DeathAdder V3 Pro arrives as a refinement to the V2 Pro before it. The most apparent changes are in the mouse’s shape and weight. The new design has a slightly taller hump to support your palm. It also reduces how much flair out the primary mouse buttons had on the V2 Pro. Those mouse buttons are also no longer unified with the mouse’s body, creating a couple more spots to clean.
The new design sheds 25g of weight, bringing the overall mass down to just 63g. This does not contend for the lightest gaming mouse on the market but is still a stark improvement. Lighter weight mice act more as just an extension of your own hand than heavier mice. This makes them preferable for snap aim, rapid RTS unit selection, and general precision.
Razer has also upgraded to a Focus Pro 30K DPI optical sensor, up from 20K DPI. Users are very unlikely to ever max out either of these options in practice, but it does afford a higher 750 inches per second speed rating as well. This faster speed should help ensure reliability of snap movements.
Razer did have to make sacrifices to bring the weight down. The new V3 Pro only offers 5 programmable buttons where its predecessor offered 8. The new model also drops RGB lighting and sees some reduced battery life. The V2 Pro was rated for 120 hours of usage where the new V3 Pro can expect 90 hours of use in matching 1000Hz mode.
Razer additionally offers the HyperPolling Wireless Dongle to replace the included 1000Hz one. The HyperPolling Wireless Dongle juices the polling rate to 4000Hz. This means the system will be updating the mouse’s location every quarter of a millisecond. It may make landing 360 no-scopes a touch more reliable but does take a toll on battery life. With the 4000Hz polling enabled, users can expect just 24 hours of battery life.
The refresh also brings along a price increase. The base mouse is now $149.99 in White or Black, up from the V2 Pro's $129.99 launch price. Gamers who want to make the most of this mouse will also need to cough up $29.99 for the HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, bringing the total cost to $179.98, though the company is offering a bundle discount for $164.99.
