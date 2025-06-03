MSI Unveils An ITX GeForce RTX 5060 For Compact Gaming PCs









MSI has officially unveiled the GeForce RTX 5060 8G INSPIRE ITX. This honestly cute little thing is a single-fan version of the base 5060 with 8GB of GDDR7, delivering robust enough gaming and content creation capabilities in a small form factor (SFF). This GPU isn't about straight up performance obviously, but is designed for enthusiasts and professionals building in ITX cases and/or those needing a single-fan solution.Measuring a mere 145 × 120 × 45 millimeters and weighing just 581 grams, the RTX 5060 8G INSPIRE ITX may be small, but packs some decent chops. Powered by NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture and supporting DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation , this card is engineered for both gamers seeking strong 1080p and decent 1440p performance, as well as creators tackling AI-accelerated tasks. It has 3,840 CUDA cores with a core clock running at 2,497MHz in boost mode (or 2,512MHz in Extreme Performance mode).The 8GB of GDDR7 memory, running at a 28Gbps on a 128-bit bus (identical to that on the regular 5060 and 5060 Ti ), won't necessarily 'wow' anybody, but it's a welcome sight when you consider the form factor.











Speaking of which, MSI has paid some attention to the cooling solution. The card features the Stormforce fan, which utilizes seven claw-textured blades and is designed to maximize airflow while minimizing noise.





Complementing the fan is a copper-core sunflower radiator heatsink, combining a high-conductivity copper core with a sunflower-style extruded aluminum fin array. A backplate with an airflow vent further aids in expelling hot air, preventing heat buildup within constrained ITX enclosures. There's also the Zero Frozr feature that stops the fans when temperatures are low, providing a completely silent experience during light use.



Connectivity options are decent, with three DisplayPort 2.1b outputs and one HDMI 2.1b port. Thanks to Display Stream Compression (DSC), these ports can support high-resolution, high refresh rate setups, including 4K/480Hz or 8K/120Hz. Powering this compact powerhouse requires a single 8-pin PCIe power connector (MSI recommends a 550W PSU).





Users can leverage the MSI Center application for monitoring and optimization, including the ability to switch between "Gaming" and "Silent" BIOS modes based on their preference for performance or low noise. For those who enjoy further dabbling, the card accepst voltage and clock customization via MSI Afterburner, too.



