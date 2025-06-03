MSI Unveils An ITX GeForce RTX 5060 For Compact Gaming PCs
Measuring a mere 145 × 120 × 45 millimeters and weighing just 581 grams, the RTX 5060 8G INSPIRE ITX may be small, but packs some decent chops. Powered by NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture and supporting DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, this card is engineered for both gamers seeking strong 1080p and decent 1440p performance, as well as creators tackling AI-accelerated tasks. It has 3,840 CUDA cores with a core clock running at 2,497MHz in boost mode (or 2,512MHz in Extreme Performance mode).
The 8GB of GDDR7 memory, running at a 28Gbps on a 128-bit bus (identical to that on the regular 5060 and 5060 Ti), won't necessarily 'wow' anybody, but it's a welcome sight when you consider the form factor.
Speaking of which, MSI has paid some attention to the cooling solution. The card features the Stormforce fan, which utilizes seven claw-textured blades and is designed to maximize airflow while minimizing noise.
Connectivity options are decent, with three DisplayPort 2.1b outputs and one HDMI 2.1b port. Thanks to Display Stream Compression (DSC), these ports can support high-resolution, high refresh rate setups, including 4K/480Hz or 8K/120Hz. Powering this compact powerhouse requires a single 8-pin PCIe power connector (MSI recommends a 550W PSU).