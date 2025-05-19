NVIDIA And Foxconn To Build An AI Factory Supercomputer With 10K Blackwell GPUs





Foxconn is teaming up with NVIDIA to deploy what the two are calling an "AI factory supercomputer" in Taiwan, in cooperation with the Taiwan government. Announced at Computex, Foxconn subsidiary Big Innovation Company will collaborate with NVIDIA as an official NVIDIA Cloud Partner to provide the the AI infrastructure, which will feature 10,000 GPUs based on NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture





"AI has ignited a new industrial revolution—science and industry will be transformed," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "We are delighted to partner with Foxconn and Taiwan to help build Taiwan's AI infrastructure, and to support TSMC and other leading companies to advance innovation in the age of AI and robotics."





While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, we can assume that this is another big revenue win for NVIDIA, which as been riding red hot AI demand to record quarterly and annual earnings. In the fourth quarter of last year, for example, NVIDIA raked in $39.3 billion in revenue, for a 12% sequential gain and a monster 78% year-over-year uptick.





At the time, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang commented that demand for Blackwell was "amazing." NVIDIA also revealed that Blackwell ranked as its fastest product ramp in company's long and storied history.





As for the joint effort with Foxconn and its subsidiary. the Big Innovation Cloud AI factory will feature Blackwell Ultra systems , including the GB300 NVL72 rack-scale solution with NVLink, Quantum InfiniBand, and Spectrum-X Ethernet networking technologies.





The goal for Foxconn is to use the AI supercomputer to accelerate automation and efficiency across various key segments, including smart cities, electric vehicles, and manufacturing.





"Our plan is to create an AI-focused industrial ecosystem in southern Taiwan,” said Minister Wu Cheng-Wen of the National Science and Technology Council. “We are focused on investing in innovative research, developing a strong AI industry and encouraging the everyday use of AI tools. Our ultimate goal is to create a smart AI island filled with smart cities, and we look forward to collaborating with NVIDIA and Hon Hai to make this vision a reality.”



