First GeForce RTX 5060 Listed At Best Buy Hits A Key Price Point





On paper, the launch of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5060 family brought the price of Blackwell to below $500. In practice, the GPU situation is what it is—'frustrating', if summing it up in a single word—but there is reason to be a bit optimistic. We're seeing more models listed at MSRP, availability be damned, and there's already a retail listing for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5060 that shows Blackwell dipping below the $300 mark.





Sure, it's only a penny below $300 at $299.99, but what's encouraging is that there will be at least one model from NVIDIA's hardware partners that will adhere to the company's baseline MSRP. That's notable because, for the most part, partner pricing on custom models has been higher than usual this round.





Some of that is due to tariffs , but it would be disingenuous for add-in board (AIB) partners to claim that tariffs are the sole driving force, especially since we've seen price hikes outpace the levies . Again, it is what it is, and what it is, is frustrating.













Looking ahead, the GeForce RTX 5060 will be releasing to retail soon. The first and so far only GeForce RTX 5060 listing on Best Buy doesn't reveal a precise release date, but NVIDIA did confirm that it will be available sometime this month. [EDIT: Shortly after publishing this, NVIDIA confirmed on X that the GeForce RTX 5060 in desktop and laptop form will release on Monday, May 19 at 9:00 a.m. PST (12:00 p.m. EST). See below...]

Starting May 19 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time, GeForce RTX 5060 graphics cards, desktops, and GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPUs will be available from our partners and retailers worldwide.#GeForceRTX50 pic.twitter.com/VLA9bZUWRW — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) May 6, 2025

The model that is listed comes from PNY and it sports a factory overclock, albeit a mild one if the specifications section is any indication. According to the listing, it has a 2.28GHz base clock and 2.54GHz boost clock. The base clock is unchanged from NVIDIA's reference specs, but the boost clock is a tad higher versus NVIDIA's 2.497MHz setting.





That's not much, and gamers will inevitably scoff at just 8GB of GDDR7 memory, but we're encouraged at seeing a mainstream part stick to the intended price point (shout out to Videocardz for spotting the Best Buy listing ). It also made us curious, how many other GPUs at Best Buy are listed at NVIDIA's baseline MSRP? Here's the breakdown...

GeForce RTX 5090: Three (NVIDIA, Gigabyte, and PNY) listed at $1,999.99

Three (NVIDIA, Gigabyte, and PNY) listed at $1,999.99 GeForce RTX 5080: Three (NVIDIA, Gigabyte, and PNY) listed at $999.99

Three (NVIDIA, Gigabyte, and PNY) listed at $999.99 GeForce RTX 5070 Ti: One (PNY) listed at $749.99

One (PNY) listed at $749.99 GeForce RTX 5070: Three (NVIDIA, MSI, and PNY listed at $549.99

Three (NVIDIA, MSI, and PNY listed at $549.99 GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB: None listed at $429 (partner pricing starts at $479.99)

None listed at $429 (partner pricing starts at $479.99) GeForce RTX 5060: One (PNY) listed at $299.99 (not yet released)

That's a total of 11 SKUs spread across six GPU models, or 10 spread across five if you don't want to include the GeForce RTX 5060 just yet.





None of those are actually in stock, and with the tariffs situation being so fluid, who knows what the GPU landscape will look like in a month, three months, or year. Hopefully things will ease up soon, to the point where we cards priced at MSRP actually being in stock.