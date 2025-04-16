NVIDIA's New GPU Driver Is Chock Full Of Bug Fixes And Mandatory For RTX 5060 Ti

First things first—if you haven't already done so, check out our GeForce RTX 5060 Ti review
(with some really cool product photos by our illustrious Marco Chiappetta). We looked at two custom models, one from MSI and another from PNY, and put them through our gauntlet of benchmarks. Then, should you decide this is the upgrade for you, prepare yourself by grabbing NVIDIA's newest 'Game Ready' GPU driver, version 576.02 WHQL. To use NVIDIA's own words, it's "required" for its newest addition to the GeForce RTX 50 series lineup.
"Our latest GeForce Game Ready Driver is required for users adding the new GeForce RTX 5060 Ti to their systems, and also includes support for games adding or launching with DLSS 4 with multi frame generation," NVIDIA states in a blog post.
What happens if you try to run a GeForce RTX 5060 Ti on an earlier driver release? It will burst into flames and burn to a horrific crisp as recently happened
to a GeForce RTX 4070 owner! Just kidding—that was a rare case of cryptocurrency mining gone wrong, and is believed to be the result of a shoddy (read: cheap) power supply without proper overcurrent protection (OCP), or was otherwise faulty.
NVIDIA typically drops an updated GPU driver package when a new graphics card releases into the wild, though we can't remember a time when it explicitly stated it was required (we're not saying it never has, just that we have no recollection—it usually just says a driver adds support for whatever new GPU came out). Either way, it's good practice to update in these situations for full support and to get the most out of your new GPU.
You can check out NVIDIA's blog post
on the topic for a rundown of the performance claims (but really, hit up our aforementioned review), along with various other tidbits. For example, NVIDIA points out that its latest driver is also tuned for Black Myth: Wukong's
new DLSS multi-frame generation upgrade, in which NVIDIA is claiming up to a 10x performance uplift.
NVIDIA's latest GPU driver also adds support for 19 additional G-SYNC compatible displays from Acer, ASUS, Dell, Gigabyte, Samsung, and others. And finally, it rolls out a whole bunch of bug fixes across a handful of games and other scenarios. Here's a list of the gaming bugs that just go squashed...
- [Fortnite] random crashes during gameplay
- [The First Berserker: Khazan] DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_REMOVED Crash
- [Star Wars Outlaws] Application will freeze after leaving the game idle for 5+ minutes
- Game stability issues when playing games with DLSS frame generation + GSYNC
- [Monster Hunter Wilds] Crash after accepting quest with DLSS-FG Enabled
- [InZOI] Game crashes with error "GPU crashed or D3D Device Removed"
- [Overwatch 2] Stutter when using VSYNC
- [Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga] Increased aliasing when using TSR
- [Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga] Crashing when using Smooth Motion
- [The Last of Us Part 1] Crash when using Smooth Motion
- Dithering/banding in some games on RTX 50-series GPUs
- [Control] Flickering corruption in multiple areas
- Stutter when using VSYNC
- VSYNC in NVCP + frame generation causes issues in DLSS 4 games
- [UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection] Artifacts on screen when collecting
treasures
The list of general bug fixes is even longer...
- Bugcheck w/ PAGE_FAULT_IN_NONPAGED_AREA (50) when playing games with DLSS 4
multi-frame generation
- [RTX 50 series] GPUs crashes with black screen/underflow
- [RTX 50 series] Random Black Screen issues
- General system stability issues
- [RTX 50 series] System hard hang with 572.16 driver loaded
- Compute Shader related tests are failing due to "error"
- [HWBU][DT GB202/203][LG 27GN950 Specific]: Display blacked out when applying
120Hz refresh rate
- PC display will not wake after extended sleep time
- Two DP output of the RTX5090 will blue screen when trying to watch protected videos
- Black screen issue when testing 3D mark with driver 572.02 and 572.16
- Primary Blank display showing blank after hot plug the display in daisy chain
- Display shows blank screen on setting RR 165/200Hz when daisy chain is enabled
- Second display showing blank when we apply higher RR for second display when
displays connected in daisy chain
- Primary monitor (AOROUS FO32U2P) goes blank when we HPD/power cycle second
display in Daisy chain.
- GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs crashes with black screen when playing graphically
demanding games
- RTX 50 series displays blank screens on LG 5k2k 45GX950A-B when running in
DisplayPort 2.1 mode w/ HDR
- Black screen on installing drivers and booting into Windows
- DP2.1 - UHBR10/13.5 link rates are unstable on LGE 27GX790A-B
- Multiple users reporting black screen issue when disable the "FCH Spread Spectrum"
settings
- [RTX 50 series] Slightly higher DPC latency may be observed on some system
configuration
- [RTX 50 series] Varjo Aero VR headset may fail to establish connection
--Changing state of "Display GPU Activity Icon in Notification Area" does not take
effect until PC is rebooted
- [RTX 50 series] Display may show black screen when selecting DLDSR resolution
- [Octanebench] Performance regression
- [DaVinci Resolve] UI overlay in Fusion page is not displayed correctly
So yeah, whether you're buying a GeForce RTX 5060 Ti or using any other supported graphics card, you probably don't want to skip this driver release. You can grab it through the NVIDIA App or download it
from NVIDIA's driver page for a manual install.