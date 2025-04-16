NVIDIA's New GPU Driver Is Chock Full Of Bug Fixes And Mandatory For RTX 5060 Ti





First things first—if you haven't already done so, check out our GeForce RTX 5060 Ti review (with some really cool product photos by our illustrious Marco Chiappetta). We looked at two custom models, one from MSI and another from PNY, and put them through our gauntlet of benchmarks. Then, should you decide this is the upgrade for you, prepare yourself by grabbing NVIDIA's newest 'Game Ready' GPU driver, version 576.02 WHQL. To use NVIDIA's own words, it's "required" for its newest addition to the GeForce RTX 50 series lineup.





"Our latest GeForce Game Ready Driver is required for users adding the new GeForce RTX 5060 Ti to their systems, and also includes support for games adding or launching with DLSS 4 with multi frame generation," NVIDIA states in a blog post.





What happens if you try to run a GeForce RTX 5060 Ti on an earlier driver release? It will burst into flames and burn to a horrific crisp as recently happened to a GeForce RTX 4070 owner! Just kidding—that was a rare case of cryptocurrency mining gone wrong, and is believed to be the result of a shoddy (read: cheap) power supply without proper overcurrent protection (OCP), or was otherwise faulty.





NVIDIA typically drops an updated GPU driver package when a new graphics card releases into the wild, though we can't remember a time when it explicitly stated it was required (we're not saying it never has, just that we have no recollection—it usually just says a driver adds support for whatever new GPU came out). Either way, it's good practice to update in these situations for full support and to get the most out of your new GPU.





You can check out NVIDIA's blog post on the topic for a rundown of the performance claims (but really, hit up our aforementioned review), along with various other tidbits. For example, NVIDIA points out that its latest driver is also tuned for Black Myth: Wukong's new DLSS multi-frame generation upgrade, in which NVIDIA is claiming up to a 10x performance uplift.





NVIDIA's latest GPU driver also adds support for 19 additional G-SYNC compatible displays from Acer, ASUS, Dell, Gigabyte, Samsung, and others. And finally, it rolls out a whole bunch of bug fixes across a handful of games and other scenarios. Here's a list of the gaming bugs that just go squashed...