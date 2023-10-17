MSI Unveils Quantum Dot Gaming Monitors With Rapid VA Panel Tech, Why It Matters





With LED-backlit LCDs, the primary determinant of picture quality is the type of LCD panel used. You've probably heard terms like "TN" or "IPS" being bandied about; these are referring to the type of LCD panel, with TN being the oldest still in common use . There are many, many different types out there, but generally speaking, LCD panels can be categorized into "TN-like", "IPS-like", or "VA-like", with IPS-type panels being far and away the most common on devices above the absolute bottom of the market.









Because of that, you may think that VA LCDs are poorly-suited for gaming, and that's actually a pretty reasonable point of view for the majority of VA LCDs out there. Experienced PC gamers will be well familiar with the unfortunate "VA smear", where dark objects are followed by an obvious trail on screen when they moved in a light area. This is caused by VA LCDs having a very poor response specifically on rising from 0.













Back in 2020 when this type of VA LCD panel first debuted in the Samsung Odyssey G7 , TFT Central found that display's VA LCD capable of an average G2G response time of 2.9ms. That is incredibly fast for a VA LCD, and more than fast enough for a 170-Hz or even 240-Hz refresh rate.





From TFTCentral's review of the Samsung Odyssey G7 C27G75T.

To be clear, MSI has not stated that it is sourcing its panels from Samsung for these displays. However, we're comfortable assuming as much, both because MSI has previously sourced Samsung panels for many of its monitors, and also because Samsung seems to be the only company with this " Rapid VA " technology.





If we then further assume that these MSI monitors are capable of the same kind of performance, then these should be some of the best gaming monitors on the market, particularly for the price. The two newer QD-equipped monitors are currently available at reduced introductory pricing that makes them especially attractive. We haven't seen them in person yet, but based on the specifications, these displays look like great deals for gamers.