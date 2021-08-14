CATEGORIES
Saturday, August 14, 2021

LG’s Gorgeous 32-Inch UltraFine OLED Pro Monitor Is Up For Sale But The Price Is Painful

32EP950 B hero

The LG 32EP950-B has all the trappings of an excellent monitor for business and creative professionals. It measures 31.5 inches diagonally and comes with a generous 4K (3840x2160) resolution. 

Perhaps most critically for those that crave an outstanding picture with excellent contrast ratio is that the 32EP950-B uses an advanced OLED panel instead of an IPS or VA LCD panel. Luckily, the monitor is now available to purchase, although it’s gonna cost you. 

The use of OLED comes at great expense, with B&H Photo currently listing the 32EP950-B for $3,999. For comparison, 31 to 32-inch 60Hz 4K LCD monitors can be had for around $350 on sale. 

In other words, you have to pay to play in the OLED space. You do get excellent color reproduction along with coverage for 99 percent of the DCI-P3/Adobe RGB spectrums and DisplayHDR 400 support. There’s also a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and the per-pixel dimming allows for inky blacks. 

32EP950 B back

Regarding connectivity, there are two DisplayPort 1.4, one HDMI, and a USB-C port that supports DisplayPort (alt mode). There’s even a 3-port USB 3.1 Gen 1 hub integrated into the monitor. Other features include a 1ms response time (grey-to-grey), 178-degree viewing angles, and a 250-nit brightness rating. 

If you have the money to spare, or a company that has its wallet open when it comes to equipping its employees with top-notch gear, this sounds like a killer monitor to have. 

