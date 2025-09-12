MSI Unveils MPG Infinite Z3 X3D Gaming PCs With 3D V-Cache And RTX 50 Weaponry





MSI is rolling out a new line of potent gaming PCs that combine AMD's Ryzen X3D processors with 3D V-cache, with NVIDIA's Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs. For those who want to go all out, that means pairing a Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, which is one of two processor options on tap, with NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 5090





According to MSI, going that route nets an average of 360 frames per second in Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K resolution (3840x2160) with RTX Medium settings, DLSS Performance, and frame generation 4x enabled. However, MSI's also claiming a performance boost by way of a motherboard BIOS toggle, with claims of low to high triple-digit frame rates in the same games with frame generation turned off.







Source: MSI





"MSI's exclusive X3D Gaming Mode, accessible through BIOS, can enhance performance by 2-20% depending on game optimization. The system consistently delivers high frame rates across popular titles including Monster Hunter Wilds, Black Myth: Wukong, and Forza Horizon 5, MSI says.





The numbers look reasonable, though note that these are MSI's figures, not our own benchmarks.









The actual product page suggests a regular GeForce RTX 5070 (read: non-Ti) is also offered. There's not much info about the rest of the specs, other than saying it sports an AMD B850 motherboard with four DIMM slots supporting up to 128GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, three M.2 slots (1x PCIe Gen5 and 2x PCIe Gen4), two 3.5-inch drive bays, a single 2.5-inch drive bay, various connectivity options. The systems also come configured with either an 850W or 1,200W power supply, both of which are 80 Plus Gold certified.





There's also no mention of pricing, though with GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs being found closer to and sometimes even under MSRP these days, MSI will need to be a little aggressive for these new desktops to gain traction.



