MSI MEG X870E Godlike X Motherboard Debuts At $1,300 And Will Likely Sell Out





If you're going to spend a fortune on memory for your new build, you might has well pair it with an extravagant motherboard that has all the bells and whistles, right? Hey, it's your money and if you have over a grand to spend on a motherboard, then MSI's newly available MEG X870E Godlike X Edition has your name written all over it. Just be warned that this is not ordinary purchase.





The Godlike badge is reserved for MSI's most grandiose motherboards and that's reflected in the price—MSI's MEG X870E Godlike X Edition is listed on Amazon for $1,250.60, so a little over $1,300 after giving Uncle Sam his cut of the sale. See, we told you.









Part of the reason it costs so much more than other high-end motherboards, including flagship models, is because MSI is limited the run to just 1,000 units. This is a 10th anniversary model celebrating a decade of Godlike boards , the first of which was the X99A Godlike Gaming released in 2015. According to MSI, that was the first motherboard to feature RGB lighting.





"Since 2015, Godlike has led innovation as the world’s first RGB motherboard and transformed gaming aesthetics. Over the past 10 years, Godlike has continuously advanced with unique technologies such as dynamic display, wireless extender, magnetic RGB modules, and EZ Link for next level experience," MSI says.













Beyond the limited edition status, the X870E Godlike X Edition is a fully loaded motherboard for Ryzen builds. Based on AMD's X870E chipset and AM5 socket, it features luxury amenities such as a 24+2+1 duet rail power system, a 10-layer optimized PCB with 20 ounces of copper, dual PCI Express 5.0 slots that are both reinforced, five onboard M.2 slots (2x Gen5 and 3x Gen4), an onboard 3.99-inch LCD for real-time hardware monitoring, support for overclocked memory above DDR5-9000, and the list goes on.





Connectivity is robust as you would image too, including both 10Gbps and 5Gbps LAN ports, as well as Wi-Fi 7 for wireless connectivity and a whole mess of USB ports (15 on the rear I/O comprising both USB-C and USB-A).













The board also comes bundled with a few accessories, one of which is an M.2 Xpander-Z Slider Gen5 card with two additional M.2 slots for fast PCIe 5.0 storage. An added benefit of the Xpander card, which takes up a single expansion slot, is that you can install or remove M.2 storage without opening up your PC—M.2 form factor drives slide in and out with ease.

So yeah, if you're looking to splurge on a motherboard for your Ryzen build, MSI's MEG X870E Godlike X Edition is available now for $1,250.99 at Amazon.