MSI GS66 Stealth Gaming Laptop Leaks With Core i9-10980HK And RTX 2080 Super Max-Q





It's rumored that Intel and NVIDIA have something big planned for April 2. Word on the street is that we'll see the official launch of 10generation Comet Lake-H mobile processors alongside GeForce RTX Super mobile GPUs. Leading further credence to these rumors is an extensive leak from MSI in the form of the GS66 Stealth family of gaming laptops.

This laptop has "flagship status" written all over it, as it features Intel's top-dog Core i9-10980HK. This is an 8-core/16-thread processor with base and maximum turbo clocks of 3.1GHz and 5.3GHz respectively. The Core i9-10980HK is paired with 32GB of DDR4-2666 memory and a 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD.





If that wasn't enough, MSI is also looking to deliver when it comes to the graphics card. You'll find NVIDIA's not-yet-announced GeForce RTX 2080 Super with Max-Q. That bodacious GPU will be powering up a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with a dizzying 300Hz refresh rate.

There will also be lesser models in the family equipped with "only" a 240Hz display, 6-core/12-thread Core i7-10750H processor, and GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card. Interestingly, at least one configuration is listed on Amazon's Canadian website. The GS66 Stealth 10SGS-036 is equipped with the aforementioned Core i7-10750H, 32GB DDR4-2666, a 512GB PCIe SSD, and a GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q. The laptop currently isn't available for purchase, however, and there's no pricing listed.





All systems feature a Dynaudio Duo Wave audio system, Killer E3100 Gigabit + Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 DoubleShot Pro networking, CoolerBoost TRINITY cooling system, and a 4-cell 99 Whr battery. It will be interesting to see how power hungry these 14nm processors combined with RTX Super graphics cards will be, given the rather impressive runtimes we've seen with AMD's 7nm-based Ryzen 4000 family so far in our ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 review.