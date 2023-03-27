Gigabyte And MSI Filings Reveal GeForce RTX 4070 Memory Config And A Super Surprise
Anticipation for NVIDIA’s newest and most affordable GeForce RTX 40 desktop graphics cards continues to build. Today, some new Gigabyte and MSI leaks, via governmental trade regulators, appear to re-confirm the GeForce RTX 4070 memory configuration at 12GB. Moreover, the sizable MSI spill gives us a taste of the broad range of RTX 4070 models that are being queued up.
A document published to the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) online database appears to show MSI’s intent to ship at least eight variations on the RTX 4070 to the trading zone. Among the model code names shared are at least two variations that are twin fan models, with the rest likely to be triple fan cooled. Please find the code names bullet pointed below:
- MSI RTX 4070 VENTUS 3X 12G
- MSI RTX 4070 VENTUS 2X 12G OC
- MSI RTX 4070 VENTUS 3X 12G OC
- MSI RTX 4070 VENTUS 2X 12G
- MSI RTX 4070 GAMING X TRIO 12G
- MSI RTX 4070 GAMING TRIO 12G
- MSI RTX 4070 SUPRIM X 12G
- MSI RTX 4070 SUPRIM 12G
A solitary Gigabyte RTX 4070 EAGLE OC was spotted on South Korea’s Radio Research Agency (RRA) website. It’s code name, GV-N4070EAGLE OC-12GD, provides only basic indicators (RTX 4070, Eagle line, Overclocked, 12GB VRAM). From this, we don’t know if it will be a dual or triple fan Eagle, but would nod towards the triple fan design if pushed.
As a reminder, the specification of the GeForce RTX 4070 isn’t supposed to stray too far away from the RTX 4070 Ti. Its GPU is cut from 7680 to 5888 CUDA cores (23% fewer), and GPU clock speeds are a little more relaxed (5% slower), but the memory configuration of 12GB GDDR6X on a 192-bit bus remains unchanged. Moreover, the slower GPU clocks mean the new card’s power consumption could be nearly 30% lower (as low as 200W).
The latest information indicates that NVIDIA and partners will unleash the RTX 4070 on April 13.
MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Super Surprise!You probably already noticed in our EEC screenshot, above, in the purple highlighted section, it looks like MSI has given notice that it might be importing two new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Super graphics cards.
- MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti SUPER 3X 8GD6X OC
- MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti SUPER 3X 8GD6X