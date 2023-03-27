CATEGORIES
home News

Gigabyte And MSI Filings Reveal GeForce RTX 4070 Memory Config And A Super Surprise

by Mark TysonMonday, March 27, 2023, 03:32 PM EDT
MSI Suprim RTX 4070 hero
Anticipation for NVIDIA’s newest and most affordable GeForce RTX 40 desktop graphics cards continues to build. Today, some new Gigabyte and MSI leaks, via governmental trade regulators, appear to re-confirm the GeForce RTX 4070 memory configuration at 12GB. Moreover, the sizable MSI spill gives us a taste of the broad range of RTX 4070 models that are being queued up.

MSI EEC listing GeForce RTX 4070 12GB

A document published to the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) online database appears to show MSI’s intent to ship at least eight variations on the RTX 4070 to the trading zone. Among the model code names shared are at least two variations that are twin fan models, with the rest likely to be triple fan cooled. Please find the code names bullet pointed below:
  • MSI RTX 4070 VENTUS 3X 12G
  • MSI RTX 4070 VENTUS 2X 12G OC
  • MSI RTX 4070 VENTUS 3X 12G OC
  • MSI RTX 4070 VENTUS 2X 12G
  • MSI RTX 4070 GAMING X TRIO 12G
  • MSI RTX 4070 GAMING TRIO 12G
  • MSI RTX 4070 SUPRIM X 12G
  • MSI RTX 4070 SUPRIM 12G
At the top of the list, you can see MSI will be offering at least four models in its budget Ventus line. There are set to be a regular and overclocked Ventus 3X, as well as a regular and overclocked Ventus 2X. The more expensive Gaming and Suprim models will feature triple fan coolers. Last but not least, it is obvious these SKUs all have 12GB of VRAM.

Korean RRA Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Eagle

A solitary Gigabyte RTX 4070 EAGLE OC was spotted on South Korea’s Radio Research Agency (RRA) website. It’s code name, GV-N4070EAGLE OC-12GD, provides only basic indicators (RTX 4070, Eagle line, Overclocked, 12GB VRAM). From this, we don’t know if it will be a dual or triple fan Eagle, but would nod towards the triple fan design if pushed.

As a reminder, the specification of the GeForce RTX 4070 isn’t supposed to stray too far away from the RTX 4070 Ti. Its GPU is cut from 7680 to 5888 CUDA cores (23% fewer), and GPU clock speeds are a little more relaxed (5% slower), but the memory configuration of 12GB GDDR6X on a 192-bit bus remains unchanged. Moreover, the slower GPU clocks mean the new card’s power consumption could be nearly 30% lower (as low as 200W).

The latest information indicates that NVIDIA and partners will unleash the RTX 4070 on April 13.

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Super Surprise!

You probably already noticed in our EEC screenshot, above, in the purple highlighted section, it looks like MSI has given notice that it might be importing two new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Super graphics cards.
  • MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti SUPER 3X 8GD6X OC
  • MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti SUPER 3X 8GD6X
According to the code names, these use triple fan coolers, and come equipped with 8GB of GDDR6X memory. We can’t say anything about CUDA core counts vs known RTX 3060 / Ti GPUs because we don’t have any such data. However, it is again a little sad to see NVIDIA reduce the RTX 3060 memory quota from the original 12GB, as we foresee 8GB becoming more of a limiting factor for GPUs in the not-too-distant future.
Tags:  Nvidia, MSI, GeForce, leaks, geforce-rtx-3060-ti, geforce-rtx-4070
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment