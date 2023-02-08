MSI Dresses The GeForce RTX 4080 And 4070 Ti GPUs In Stunning White Attire





MSI has released versions of its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards in frosty white and silver livery. The specific models subjected to the winter wonderland treatment are the GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Gaming X Trio White and the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White 12G. If you were waiting for a white RTX 4090 from MSI, it looks like you will have to simply turn up the RGB.













MSI’s Gaming series of graphics cards are usually a dependable mid-market choice, sitting between its budget Ventus series and higher-end Suprim range . Being Trio models, they pack in a cooling solution with three Torx 5.0 fans, with rigidity enhanced by an outer ring. Of course, the fans use a matching white plastic. Round the back is a matching white and silver metal backplate which enhances cooling thanks to strategically placed thermal pads between it and the PCB, as well as some stylish flow-through cutouts. A white Gaming Trio support bracket is a nice addition to the retail product, especially if you are going for an all-white build.













The same set of components you would find in the prior versions of the GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Gaming X Trio and the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio 12G sit beneath the wintry new exterior. The triple fans propel air through the Tri Frozr 3 cooling system, which chills the nickel-plated copper baseplate in contact with the GPU.





Buyers of these cards can choose between quiet / performance BIOS modes at the flick of a switch, as well as tinker with clocks, voltages and so on – for the ultimate tunes GPU – using the well regarded MSI Afterburner utility.







