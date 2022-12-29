MSI Throws Down The Gauntlet With World's First 4K 144Hz Mini LED Gaming Laptop





Ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show that gets underway next week, MSI has unveiled a next-generation gaming laptop with a 17.3-inch display that gets so bright it should come bundled with a pair of Oakleys (it does not, just to be clear). It's the upgraded Titan GT77 (not to be confused with the current-gen Titan GT77 we recently reviewed ), and it's the first-ever gaming laptop to rock a mini LED display with a 4K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate for big time visuals.







One of the major advantages of mini LED over traditional LED backlighting is brightness. All those tiny and densely packed LED bulbs collectively shine more light, which in this case results in a peak brightness of over 1,000 nits. That's around twice as bright as some of the most luminous laptops, and up to around four times brighter than a typical laptop. As a point of reference, we reviewed an ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 gaming laptop last year with a max brightness of 300 nits.





The other potential advantage is more precise control over what specific parts of a scene or image get illuminated, reducing what's known as the halo effect or blooming. This is when light from a bright object spills into the surrounding area. MSI's Titan GT77 features 1,008 local dimming zones, so not only does it get super bright, it should be able to nearly eliminate blooming. It still won't be quite as precise as OLED which lights pixels individually, but is far superior to a monolithic LED backlight.





HDR content also benefits from higher brightness levels. To that end, MSI points out that the Titan GT77 meet's VESA's stringent DisplayHDR 1000 certification. MSI's also claiming a high level of color accuracy too, so you're not trading image quality for brightness.











AUO's AmLED (Adaptive Mini LED) technology powers the super-bright display on MSI's Titan GT77







"To present as much color as possible, the display on Titan GT77 sports super-wide 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, perfectly meets the need for immersive gaming or entertainment. Last but not least, thanks to the MSI exclusive True Color technology, every Mini LED panel on Titan GT77 will be strictly examined before assembly and promises the most accurate color reproduction to every enthusiast around the globe," MSI claims.





Unfortunately, MSI is keeping the rest of the laptop's makeup close to its vest, including key components such as the CPU, GPU, memory, and storage. It would be a shame to outfit the Titan GT77 with anything less than bleeding-edge hardware, considering the display's capabilities as well as needing high-end components to take full advantage of a 4K resolution (3840x2160) and 144Hz refresh rate.



