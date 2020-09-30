MSI Delivers AMD X570 And B550 Microcode Updates In Preparation For Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 CPUs





AMD's next-generation Ryzen 5000 processors are just around the corner, and are highly anticipated by enthusiasts. Motherboard manufacturers are not only preparing to launch a new generation of flagship motherboards to support these new processors [likely X670-based), but they are also trying to ensure that their existing AM4 motherboards support the new processors.

MSI revealed today that it is pushing out the AMD Combo PI V2 version 1.1.0.0 BIOS for a wide range of motherboards. As of now, MSI says that the BIOS will be supported across its X570, B550 and A520 based motherboards. According to the company, the update will be pushed out in four phases; the first of which is available now for X570 and B550 based motherboards. The supported motherboards are listed below:

X570 Motherboards

MPG X570 GAMING PRO CARBON WIFI

MEG X570 GODLIKE

MEG X570 ACE

MEG X570 UNIFY

MAG X570 TOMAHAWK WIFI

B550 Motherboards

MPG B550 GAMING PLUS

MPG B550 GAMING CARBON WIFI

MAG B550 TOMAHAWK

MPG B550 GAMING EDGE WIFI

MAG B550M MORTAR WIFI

MAG B550M MORTAR

You can find the download links for each of the motherboards here. The second phase will kick off in mid-October and will include additional X570 and B550 motherboards. The third phase, which will occur towards the end of October, will see a beta release of the BIOS pushed out to A520 motherboards. Also in late October, MSI will make the final production V2 1.1.0.0 BIOS available for X570 and B550 motherboards. Unfortunately, MSI's timeline doesn't provide any guidance for when the production A520 BIOS files will be available, but we'd assume that it would be some time in November.





As for what's included in the V2 1.1.0.0 update, this is what MSI is detailing (emphasis ours):

Optimized compatibility for AMD Ryzen 3000-Series and Ryzen 4000 G-Series Desktop Processors and future AM4 socket processors

Solve some specific OC failure issues

Update SMU module

Optimized DDR4 memory overclocking solution

While all of these are greatly appreciated additions/fixes, we're most interested in the "future AM4 socket processors". AMD announced earlier this month that its next-generation Ryzen 5000 processors based on the new Zen 3 “Vermeer” architecture will be unveiled on October 8th. We've already seen the processors leaked in 8-core/16-thread Ryzen 7 5800X and 12-core/24-thread Ryzen 9 5900X guise, and we're expecting up to a 20 percent uplift in instructions per clock (IPC).

Ryzen 5000 processors will be based on an enhanced 7nm process node and should bring higher base/boost clock speeds along with rumored support for parallel single threading to further boost performance. And according to AMD, Ryzen 5000 will “[take] our PC gaming and content creation leadership to new heights.”