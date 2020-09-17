AMD Zen 3 CPUs Could Adopt Ryzen 5000 Series Branding, Ryzen 9 5900X To Rock 12 Cores

In other words, AMD is looking to align its CPUs and mobile APUs under the Zen 3 banner. And specifically, Schur claims to have the inside scoop on two specific models...

Ryzen 9 5900X: 12 cores / 24 threads

Ryzen 7 5800X: 8 cores / 16 threads

Schur does not actually mention the thread-count on either chip, but it is safe to assume simultaneous multi-threading (SMT) will be part of the deal, so I filled those numbers in. And in a previous tweet, Schur said he could "confirm that AMD is actually working on PCIe 5.0 support, but they're still at an early stage of development."



