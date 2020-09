AMD Zen 3 CPUs Could Adopt Ryzen 5000 Series Branding, Ryzen 9 5900X To Rock 12 Cores

Ryzen 3000 series on desktop: Zen 2 (7nm)

Ryzen 4000 series APUs (desktop and mobile): Zen 2 (7nm)

On the APU side, AMD has nowhere else to go but with a Ryzen 5000 series for Zen 3. And if staying the course for its desktop CPUs, we would be looking at a Ryzen 4000 series. However, according to Patrick Schur , a software engineer and a relatively new addition to the leaks and rumor scene, claims "AMD will skip the Ryzen 4000 naming scheme" for its Zen 3 desktop processors, "so Vermeer and Cezanne will have the same naming scheme."





In other words, AMD is looking to align its CPUs and mobile APUs under the Zen 3 banner. And specifically, Schur claims to have the inside scoop on two specific models...