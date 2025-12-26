LG's New UltraGear Evo Gaming Monitors Include A 5K2K OLED With AI Upscaling





LG is rolling out a brand new UltraGear evo (stylized with a lowercase 'e'), which it will show off in more detail at the Consumer Electronics Shows (CES) in Las Vegas early next month. In the meantime, LG is providing a few details about three upcoming models, one of which is a 39-inch curved OLED display that it's pitching as the world's first to implement on-device 5K AI upscaling.





The proprietary technology is part of LG's 39-inch GX9 (39GX950B), a dual-mode display built around the company's Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel tech with a native 5K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate, or an even faster 330Hz refresh rate if dialing down to a WFHD, both with a nominal 0.03ms response time.





Being a dual-mode 5K OLED gaming monitor is interesting in and of itself (and growing in number, even at the 5K resolution range ), but according to LG, it's AI upscaling tech paves the way for higher resolution gameplay "without the burden of GPU upgrades." LG's also claiming that its proprietary tech offers up other benefits too.





"With the new on-device AI solution, the monitor analyzes and enhances content in real time before it reaches the panel, delivering stunning 5K-class clarity without requiring GPU upgrades. This goes beyond resolution, incorporating AI Scene Optimization and AI Sound, to refine images and audio performance for a more immersive audiovisual experience," LG says.





Other specs include a 1500R curvature, 21:9 aspect ratio, and VESA's DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification.













Two other UltraGear evo monitors are also on tap from LG. One of them is the GM9 (27GM950B), a 27-inch display that LG is touting as the first 5K mini LED monitor to "solve blooming." It purportedly achieves this with 2,304 local dimming zones and Zero Optical Distance engineering to minimize the gap between the panel and LED lighting.





This one also supports LG's on-device AI tricks, and it's another dual-model display too—165Hz at 5K or 330Hz at QHD, both with a 1ms response time. LG rates the brightness at 1,250 nits and says the GM9 is DisplayHDR 1000 certified.



