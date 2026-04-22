Firefox Maker Mozilla Says AI Could End the Era of Zero-Day Vulnerabilities
The company shared its findings after having allowed frontier AI models such as Claude Myhos Preview to go bug hunting in Firefox’s codebase. This led to Firefox version 150 rolling out with “fixes for 271 vulnerabilities identified during this initial evaluation,” many of which were written by AI.
This is a staggering number of bugs to nix with just one version release, and the team admits it was hit with a sense of “vertigo” when it was faced with having to fix them all.
However, after the initial shock of the task at hand, the development team feels hopeful about what this means for making more secure software, saying that “there is light at the end of the tunnel” and “defenders finally have a chance to win, decisively.” It’s why Mozilla believes that zero-days vulnerabilities are on borrowed time.
While it’s understandable that Mozilla is excited about the prospect of AI making Firefox more secure, there’s the fine print literally buried beneath the blog post that reveals where the rubber meets the road with these findings.
It acknowledges “there’s a risk that codebases begin to surpass human comprehension as a result of more AI in the development process, scaling bug complexity along with (or perhaps faster than) discovery capability. Human-comprehensibility is an essential property to maintain, especially in critical software like browsers and operating systems.”
Ultimately, a great number of software projects simply don’t have the same resources as Mozilla, especially in the world of open-source software. Time will tell if it’s the renaissance that Mozilla envisions or if it shakes out more like the fine print with AI generated code becoming unwieldy and compromising security instead.