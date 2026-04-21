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This Android Malware Silently Steals Your Credit Card Data Over NFC

by Alan VelascoTuesday, April 21, 2026, 02:35 PM EDT
android nfc malware hero
Threat actors are getting more creative when distributing their malware as users become better educated and platforms introduce policy changes to better prevent scams. New malware, however, has been uncovered by the researchers at security firm ESET, who have explained how a legitimate NFC app has been repurposed for a maliscious campaign.

The attackers have chosen to weaponize HandyPay, a legitimate NFC payment app that’s been available on the Google Play Store for several years, lacing it with code from an updated version of the NGate malware family. The infected app is distributed through a web page designed to mimic the official Play Store, with links being sent to potential victims using WhatsApp.

Once installed on a victim’s device the app operates the way a user would expect, however, in the background it collects and then sends payment data, including credit card numbers and security PINs, to a device the attacker controls. This information can then be used to perform contactless payments or even withdraw funds from a victim’s account.

android nfc malware body
Weaponized HandyPay operational flow. Image by ESET.

The reason HandyPay was chosen is because it provides the capability for collecting NFC data for a mere 10€ a month, which is a drop in the bucket compared to the several hundreds of dollars other malware-as-a-service (MaaS) cost.

The security researchers strongly believe that generative AI was used in the creation of this compromised version of HandyPay. They share that “malware logs contain emoji typical of AI-generated text, suggesting that LLMs were involved in generating or modifying the code, although definitive proof remains elusive.”

The combination of AI generated code and the low cost of deploying this malicious app show how low the barrier of entry is for attackers these days. To avoid falling victim to this kind of malware, users are urged to stick to official app stores only.
Tags:  Android, Google, NFC, (nasdaq:goog)
AV

Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
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