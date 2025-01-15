Motorola Unveils Moto G Budget Phone With Premium Features And Durable Design
As one of its biggest money-makers, there's a lot riding on the Moto G phones. So far Motorola has been pretty good at balancing features, price, and (just-enough) performance to keep people coming back for more. Over the last couple of iterations, the Lenovo-owned company has even added a slice of luxury with designs trickled down from higher-end models.
Keeping things truly simple (and thus affordable), this year's Moto G is pretty much a basic appliance, although it ain't a penalty box either. The device sports a 6.7-inch LCD with Gorilla Glass 3, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with 4GB RAM (yikes), a large 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging, and IP52 dust-water resistance rating. The cameras consist of a 50MP main sensor alongside a 2MP macro (why do these still exist?), plus a 16MP unit at the front. Like we said, not a penalty box.
Despite the Power moniker, the Moto G Power has exactly the same Dimensity chipset and battery capacity as the standard G. However, memory sits at a more respectable 8GB (with the stock 128 GB storage upgradable via microSD), and that wired charging is joined by 15W wireless charging capability. The LCD screen is marginally larger at 6.8-inches, although it boasts Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
Adding to its durability, the G Power has IP69 dust-water resistance, a rating only slowly taking prominence in flagship phones like the new OnePlus 13. The rating permits the phone to be immersed in 6m of water for 30 minutes, as well as withstand jets of high pressure warm water. The fact that Motorola was able to obtain the IP69 rating plus keep an audio port is all the more impressive.
The unlocked 2025 Motorola G will be available first beginning January 30 for $200. It'll be initially found on the company's e-commerce site, Amazon, and Best Best before rolling out to major cellular carriers nationwide in the coming months. The Moto G Power will be available in the same avenues, beginning February 6 for $300.