Motorola's Moto G 5G And Power 5G Get Big Upgrades And Budget Pricing
Motorola's budget phone division has injected the North American market with a couple of new devices—the $200 Moto G 5G and $300 Moto G Power 5G. On paper, they offer some positive specification bumps for very little of your hard-earned cash. Let's dig dipper.
Recent Moto G offerings have, how shall we kindly say, been rather lackluster. The phones have basically been reflections of how Motorola has continued its struggle to find a foothold in a very competitive budget and midrange mobile landscape. Under Lenovo's ownership, especially during Covid, sales have slowly been on the up and up, but even in the highly profitable budget market, phones like the Moto G just don't have the same cachet as those from Samsung or Xiaomi, for example.
Enter the 2024 Motorola Moto G 5G and Power 5G. Between the two, the phones have dropped their staid design, under-performing hardware, teardrop front cameras, and other pointless camera sensors tolerated by users of the older models. Now, both models gain a fancy vegan leather back cover plus (finally!) NFC for convenient contactless pairing and payment.
The Moto G Power 5G also adds 15W wireless charging to the mix, which is nice to see on a $300 device. On the front, there's a 6.7-inch 1080p 120Hz LCD. Not having OLED in 2024 is a missed opportunity to wow the crowd, since Samsung's A15 and Nothing Phone (2a) offer some really nice OLED panels. Inside, the Motorola uses the decently fast MediaTek Dimensity 7020 midranger paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Motorola has also stuck to the fundamentals with the cameras—it's just a 50MP primary OIS sensor and an 8MP ultrawide/macro.
Coming in at $200, the Moto G 5G has a 6.6-inch 720p 120Hz LCD, relying on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 combined with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The rear shooter is a 50MP unit with a 2MP macro. Basically, the phone is as bottom of the barrel you can get.
In terms of charging, both models have 5000mAH batteries. The Power 5G offers 30W as opposed to 15W for the G 5G.
According to Motorola, the 2024 Moto G Power 5G will be available at Cricket beginning March 22, then coming to other carriers thereafter. The Moto G 5G will drop on T-Mobile on March 21st, followed by other carriers.