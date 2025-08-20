Motorola Razr+ Folding Phone For 55% Off Is A Killer Deal, Edge Phone Is 70% Off

When we reviewed Motorola's Razer+ (2024)
last year, we called it a phenomenal flip phone. We stand by that assessment today, only now it is a much more enticing purchase option, with Woot offering a phenomenal deal on the Snapdragon-powered handset. And it's available for a steep discount in multiple color options, including Midnight Blue, Peach Fuzz, and Hot Pink.
How steep are we talking about? You can score the Motorola Razr+ (2024)
for just $449.99 at Woot (55% off)
. The deal site is offering a massive $550 discount over MSRP, making it half off its original launch price. It's also a fair bit cheaper than current street pricing—the same phone goes for $699.99 on Amazon
. Incidentally, Amazon owns Woot.
While no longer the newest flip phone on the block, the Razr+ remains a desirable phone. It sports a primary 6.9-inch OLED display with a 2640x1080 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate, and a secondary 4-inch OLED screen with a 1272x1080 resolution and the same 165Hz refresh rate.
It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
processor that is intended to bring AI to more affordable premium phones. Other core specs include 12GB of memory and 256GB of built-in storage.
For camera duties, there's a 32-megapixel front-facing shooter and dual cameras on the rear consisting of a 50MP primary lens with optical image stabilization, and a 50MP telephoto shooter.
Finally, you get 45W wired and 15W wireless charging support on this handset. Just a great list of specs and features for the price, wrapped in a slicked package.
If you're not the type to flip out over a foldable and just want an ultra-affordable Android, then another noteworthy deal is this Motorola Edge (2023)
that's on sale for $179.99 at Woot (70% off MSRP)
. Here again, we're looking at a giant savings over the full list price, this time at $420 off. And yes, street pricing is a fair bit cheaper than the launch MSRP, though Woot's deal is still lower than the going $299.99 rate on Amazon
.
Not to be confused with the Motorola Edge+ (2023) we reviewed
, the regular Edge is a toned down variant built around MediaTek's Dimensity 7030 system-on-chip (SoC). However, both models feature the same 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage, albeit UFS 2.2 on the regular Edge versus UFS 4.0 on the Edge+.
Other specs include a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 2400x1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, a 32MP front-facing camera, 50MP (main) and 13MP (ultrawide) rear cameras, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and 68W and 15W wireless charging.
None of this is Earth-shattering, but for $179.99, it's a decent bargain.