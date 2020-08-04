Motorola One Fusion+ Is U.S. Bound As $399 Google Pixel 4a Competitor





The ink is barely dry on Google’s announcement of its new mid-range Pixel 4a smartphone , which is priced at $399, and now Motorola has revealed that its [previously] international market-only One Fusion+ is coming to the United States. Not surprisingly, primary specifications for the One Fusion+ and the Pixel 4a are closely aligned.

Both smartphones feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC (Snapdragon 730G on the Pixel 4a), 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Things take a turn when it comes to the display, as the One Fusion+ features a larger 6.5-inch FHD+ panel that is unbroken by notches or a hole punch cutout. Instead, it features a pop-up selfie camera, which is uncommon in this price range. The Pixel 4a, on the other hand, is equipped with a 5.81-inch FHD+ panel with a hole punch for the selfie camera.

While the Pixel 4a has gone with just a single 12.2MP camera on the rear – a camera that punches way above its class in performance – the One Fusion+ features a total of four cameras including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and 5MP macro camera. More cameras doesn’t always equate to a superior imaging system, but we’ll need to get both smartphones in our labs to see which takes the best pictures.

Google Pixel 4a

The One Fusion+ also has the upper hand with respect to battery capacity, as it’s rocking a 5,000 mAh battery versus the much smaller 3,140 mAh battery in the Pixel 4a. Again, your mileage may vary, but the One Fusion+ ekes out a victory here… at least on paper.

With that being said, things may simply come down to price for those that are looking for a good all-around budget phone. In that case, the Pixel 4a takes the crown with its $349 price tag compared to $399 for the Motorola One Fusion+. Throw in Google’s guaranteed 3-year software support for its Pixel devices (versus Motorola’s more checkered record with regards to Android updates), and we could definitely see the scales tipped towards the Pixel 4a’s favor.