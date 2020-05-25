Motorola One Fusion+ Leaks Hinting At A Solid Mid-Range Android Phone





An interesting new smartphone that appears to be aiming at the mid-range market has leaked. The device is the Motorola One Fusion+, and the leak gives up several details, including a 6.5-inch Full HD display. The Fusion+ has leaked in the past and is expected to run Android 10 and have a massive battery.

The battery is tipped at 5000 mAh in capacity, and the leak claims a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor runs the show. That processor suggests it's a mid-range device that should be affordable for most. A launch date sometime in June was listed along with hardware details.





The render included with the leaked specifications on YouTube appears to be one of the official press renders of a different smartphone called the Motorola Edge. It appears that the image was used for a placeholder, as it's not the One Fusion+. However, the rendering at the top of this post is thought to be the One Fusion+.

The rendering believed to be the One Fusion+ shows a quartet or cameras with the primary sensor offering 64-megapixel resolution while the other sensors provide 8-megapixel, 5-megapixel, and 2-megapixel resolutions. An 8-megapixel front camera handles selfie duties. A USB Type-C port handles the charging, and the smartphone has a 3.5 mm headphone port.

There's no fancy in-screen fingerprint scanner, as an optical unit resides on the back. The Snapdragon 730 processor would be paired up with either 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage. Motorola has the needed FCC certifications to launch the smartphone, and additional availability is expected to include Brazil, Latin America, and several Asian countries. It's not clear if the smartphone will come to the States at this time. The One Fusion+ will sit below the Edge and Edge+ that launched in April.