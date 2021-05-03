Top Tech Deals For Mother’s Day '21 Gifts: Watches, Earbuds, Tablets, 5G Phones And More





Wireless ANC Earbuds From Amazon, Samsung, And Apple

Mother's Day is fast approaching, which means that it's time for the procrastinators out there to start thinking about gifts for mom (or your wife/significant other). Depending on your budget for dear old mom, there are plenty of gift ideas out there if she's into the latest electronics.

While they won't arrive in time for Mother's Day, it would be hard not to mention the new second-generation Amazon Echo Buds. You can preorder them now, but they won't ship until May 13th (if your mom doesn't mind a slightly tardy gift). The Echo Buds feature active noise cancellation technology, hands-free access to various Amazon services (and audio controls) using Alexa voice commands, and battery life of up to 5 hours.





Amazon says that the provided charging case will give you up to 15 hours of runtime, while a 15-minute charge will pay you back with 2 hours of runtime. The standard Echo Buds come with a wired charging base, but spending an additional $20 will get you a wireless charging case. The wireless earbuds are compatible with iOS and Android devices, so that should have mom covered without issue.

Another popular option are the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, which typically retails for $169.99. They are currently on sale for $129.99 @ Amazon in Mystic Black, Mystic Red, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic White. They feature AKG-tuned audio, active noise cancellation, up to 8 hours of runtime, integrated Bixby voice assistant, and a wireless charging case.





For moms more beholden to the Apple ecosystem, AirPods Pro are still available with a $52 discount. The AirPods Pro support active noise cancellation, 3D spatial audio, and support automatic switching between iOS and Mac devices depending on which one you are currently using.





As you might expect, the AirPods Pro support the Siri voice assistant and given their price, wireless charging comes standard with the included charging case.

Great 5G Smartphones For Those On A Budget

If you want to get mom into the 5G realm without spending too much cash, there's the OnePlus Nord N10 5G. We reviewed the phone earlier this year, and it is a solid value at $299. Although it uses a lower-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC instead of a blazing fast Snapdragon 888, it still provides respectable performance and impressive battery life. There's also a responsive 90Hz 6.49-inch display, which would be perfect for looking at pictures and videos of the grandkids. You'll also find 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage onboard.





If you have a few more bucks to spend on mom, you can step up to the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, which brings a 6.5-inch AMOLED Infinity-O display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It's powered by a more powerful Snapdragon 750G 5G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Galaxy A52 5G has a 32MP selfie camera and a trio of cameras on the back. It also packs in a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 25-watt fast charging.





We'd be remiss if we left out the Motorola OnePlus 5G, which is the most potent of the bunch. It's powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC but is held back by just 4GB of RAM to go with its 128GB of internal storage. You do get a large 5,000 mAh battery and an even larger 6.7-inch FHD+ CinemaVision display. There's a quad-camera system on the rear of the device, along with two selfie cameras (including a wide-angle lens to fit more people in with group selfies). Amazon is currently selling the Motorola One 5G unlocked at a $50 discount from its usual $399 price.





Apple's iPad Air Reaches New Lows

Apple launched its fourth-generation iPad Air late last year, and it's the most powerful yet with the same A14 Bionic processor found inside the iPhone 12 family of smartphones. The iPad Air can serve as a media consumption device for just about any mom out there with its large 10.9-inch display, and it can even handle creative input thanks to its support for the second-generation Apple Pencil.





The iPad Air is available in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular models in capacities ranging from 64GB to 256GB. And if you happen to know your mom's favorite color (and by now, you should know), it's available in silver, space grey, pink, green, and blue. Right now, Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi model priced at just $559, which is a $40 discount. Likewise, the 256GB Wi-Fi model just hit an all-time low of $675.

The iPad Air shares a similar design theme with the more expensive iPad Pro family and includes USB-C connectivity. However, the iPad Air abandons Face ID biometric authentication in favor of Touch ID embedded in the power button.

RAVPower And Anker Portable Power Banks

Everyone could use a portable power bank to carry around when traveling; you never know when you might need to juice up your phone when you're far away from a power outlet.

Amazon has the RAVPower compact 10,000 mAh power bank for $25.49, with free shipping. It has enough power to charge most modern smartphones at least two times before you'll need to plug it back in. It supports 20W PD 3.0 and QC 3.0 via USC-B and can take your phone from a 0 percent to 30 percent charge in around 30 minutes.





If you need a bit more power, may we suggest the Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger? As its name implies, it is rated at 26,800 mAh and includes three USB outputs with Anker PowerIQ and Voltage Boost technology. You can even use dual MicroUSB inputs to charge the device faster. Amazon is currently selling the Anker charger for $59.99 with free shipping.





Smartwatches/Fitness Trackers On The Cheap

The Apple Watch is the best-selling smartwatch out there, and that's possible in part due to the low price entry for the Apple Watch Series 3. Even though the Series 4, Series 5, Series 6, and SE have all come after its initial debut, Apple continues to sell the popular smartwatch.





The Series 3 retails for $199 but is available right from Amazon for just $169 with a 38mm silver aluminum casing and white sport band. The Series is waterproof, will handle your fitness tracking needs, supports Apple Pay, and of course, monitors your heart rate.

Another excellent option is the Fitbit Versa 3, priced at just $178.95 instead of its $299.95 MSRP. It features built-in GPS, 24-7 heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, and a built-in voice assistant. It also has something that the Apple Watch Series 3 can't match: a 6+ day battery life. It's also water-resistant up to 50 meters.





This is just a small sample of some gift ideas for the [first] lady in your life, and we'll be back later in the week for even more products that might fit the bill for mom.