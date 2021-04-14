Amazon's Second-Gen Echo Buds Bring Enhanced ANC, Greater Comfort And Wireless Charging

What is all that noise
and hullabaloo? It sounds
like Amazon
introducing the all-new Echo Buds
that are smaller, lighter, and produce better sound for just $119. Announced today, the new Echo Buds have a wealth of new technologies which make them better than before.
The big selling point of the new Echo Buds is that they are 20% smaller, lightweight, and IPX4 rated, meaning they can withstand splashes, sweat, and light rain. This means they can go nearly wherever you go and should be comfortable and hopefully imperceptible throughout the day. The earbuds also come with four ear tip sizes and two wingtip sizes, so you can customize them for your best fit and seal for audio quality.
Making sure there is a good seal is important to get the most out of the Echo Buds. First and foremost, they feature a high-performance driver in each earbud to deliver “crisp, balanced sound with extended dynamic range—so you get the most out of your music, regardless of genre.” Moreover, the earbuds come with Amazon’s new active noise cancellation technology, which supposedly “cancel[s] twice as much noise compared to the first generation.” To enable this, wearers simply press and hold either earbud or say, “Alexa, turn on noise cancellation.” Wearers can similarly enable pass-through mode to hear what is going on around them.
When it is time to settle in and block out the world around you, the Echo Buds allow easy access to music, audio books, and more. Moreover, as we alluded, the earbuds integrate Amazon Alexa
, which can help people stay on task or get reminded of upcoming tasks. In any case, these earbuds will ultimately last up to five hours on one charge, but can be put into the charging case for 15 minutes to get up to 2 hours of additional music time. As Amazon Alexa Senior Vice President Tom Taylor explains, “It’s never been easier for customers to bring Alexa with them throughout their day—whether at home, walking the neighborhood, or commuting to work, all they have to do is ask to play music or podcasts, call to check in on a loved one, add an item to their to-do list, and so much more.”
At just $119.99 ($99.99 for a limited time), these earbuds seem impressive, all things considered. They can be a great productivity tool or a way to get on with your day in peace without the noise of the world around you. If you want to snag them at a discount, they are available on Amazon right now
through May 13th at the introductory price of $99.99. Amazon is also offering the Echo Buds with a wireless charging case for $119
(regularly $139.99) for a limited time.