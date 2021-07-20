Battlefield 2042 Updates Coming At EA Play Live On July 22 With Potential Battlehub Reveal

Keeping a secret about Battlefield 2042 is like sailing in a boat with a screen-door bottom: it is not super effective, but it is most certainly exciting. However, we are only two days from EA Play Live, where we should find out more about the upcoming Battlefield title, and there is a lot to look forward to...

Today, the Battlefield Twitter account sent out a “glitchy” video with some mysterious sounds in the background. While this could be a red herring, it could also be a new Battlefield 2042 feature or perhaps just a hint about the “BATTLEHUB.” If you have any ideas of what this could be, let us know in the comments below.

How To Watch EA Play Live

If you want to catch all the new Battlefield 2042 information, you can watch the EA Play Live stream on YouTube below. The event kicks off at 1:00 PM EST or 7:00 PM CEST and is expected to run for a couple of hours.











We will also get to hear about Apex Legends, Lost in Random and other games, so stay tuned to HotHardware for coverage on those.