You've Heard Of Moore's Law For CPUs, Now Check Out NVIDIA's Huang's Law For GPUs
For the past decade, the semiconductor industry has been experiencing the effects of Moore's Law running out of road. It's getting harder and harder (or perhaps even impossible) for fabs to deliver new process nodes that deliver both performance and cost improvements. But NVIDIA and its ambitious CEO Jensen Huang have seemingly accepted the death of Moore's Law, as a new path has opened up to the world of GPUs: artificial intelligence. This has lead NVIDIA to proclaim the beginning of a new law, Huang's Law.
If you're unfamiliar with Moore's Law, it was first postulated by legendary engineer and Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, who predicted every two years we should expect the next fastest processor to have twice the transistors of its predecessor. This meant squeezing more transistors and thus more performance into an increasingly smaller space, which allowed processors to stay a normal size and yet still deliver increasingly high performance every generation. Smaller chips with more performance also meant decreasing prices for the same amount of performance over time.
Ever since the early 2010s however, the semiconductor industry has been struggling to keep pace with Moore's Law. The latest processes are historically poor, they're expensive, and there are fewer fabs at the cutting edge than ever before. For an industry that's relied so heavily on the performance and manufacturing benefits of Moore's Law, it's an existential crisis.
NVIDIA doesn't see the end of Moore's Law as a problem however, as the company sees AI as the future of GPUs. At Hot Chips 2023, NVIDIA's Chief Scientist Bill Dally proposed Huang's Law, named after the company's CEO, which predicts 1000 times performance gains every ten years thanks to AI. That's not a totally theoretical number; NVIDIA estimates that its latest H100 Hopper GPU is a little over 1000 times as fast as the K20X Kepler GPU from the early 2010s.
The core idea behind Huang's Law is that it doesn't really matter if it's getting more difficult to pack more transistors into the same space, or if those transistors aren't getting much faster. AI is just so much better that whether Moore's Law lives or dies is irrelevant. This is very much in contrast to AMD and Intel, which have tried to mitigate Moore's Law on a manufacturing level, by using chiplets. NVIDIA meanwhile hasn't delved into chiplets or other manufacturing techniques, presumably because the company believes in AI so much.
Whether Huang's Law will hold up and for how long is up in the air. Moore's Law chugged along for about 50 or so years before it has arguably collapsed, and so have other so-called laws like Dennard Scaling (dead as of the mid-2000s). Either way, AI has proven to be pretty important, and competitors like AMD and Intel certainly don't want to risk missing out on something that could be even bigger than Moore's Law.
