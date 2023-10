You've Heard Of Moore's Law For CPUs, Now Check Out NVIDIA's Huang's Law For GPUs

NVIDIA doesn't see the end of Moore's Law as a problem however, as the company sees AI as the future of GPUs. At Hot Chips 2023 , NVIDIA's Chief Scientist Bill Dally proposed Huang's Law, named after the company's CEO, which predicts 1000 times performance gains every ten years thanks to AI. That's not a totally theoretical number; NVIDIA estimates that its latest H100 Hopper GPU is a little over 1000 times as fast as the K20X Kepler GPU from the early 2010s.The core idea behind Huang's Law is that it doesn't really matter if it's getting more difficult to pack more transistors into the same space, or if those transistors aren't getting much faster. AI is just so much better that whether Moore's Law lives or dies is irrelevant. This is very much in contrast to AMD and Intel, which have tried to mitigate Moore's Law on a manufacturing level, by using chiplets. NVIDIA meanwhile hasn't delved into chiplets or other manufacturing techniques, presumably because the company believes in AI so much.Whether Huang's Law will hold up and for how long is up in the air. Moore's Law chugged along for about 50 or so years before it has arguably collapsed, and so have other so-called laws like Dennard Scaling (dead as of the mid-2000s). Either way, AI has proven to be pretty important, and competitors like AMD and Intel certainly don't want to risk missing out on something that could be even bigger than Moore's Law.