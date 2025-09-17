Quantum Computing's Next Frontier Is Mining For Helium-3 On The Moon
by
Aaron Leong
—
Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 10:31 AM EDT
Finnish cryocooler manufacturer Bluefors has signed an agreement to secure a long-term supply of helium-3 harvested from the Moon. Yes, you heard right. No one has set up shop to mine on the moon and yet companies are snapping up lunar resources like kids at a candy store. This particular contract (with U.S.-based space resources company Interlune) represents one of the most significant commercial commitments to date for a resource from an extraterrestrial body.
Bluefors, a leader in cryogenic cooling systems, will purchase up to 10,000 liters of helium-3 annually from Interlune, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2028 and continue through 2037. Helium-3 is a rare, non-radioactive isotope of helium, and is the unsung hero of quantum computing. To function correctly, the fragile quantum bits (qubits) that power quantum machines must be kept at temperatures below 10 millikelvin (-460 degrees Fahrenheit). This is achieved using specialized dilution refrigerators, and helium-3 is an essential component of the cooling process. As quantum computing scales from a few hundred qubits to thousands and even millions, the demand for this vital isotope will skyrocket, far exceeding Earth's extremely limited and fast diminishing supply.
Rob Blaauwgeers, founder and CEO of Bluefors, commented how "Interlune will provide the huge amounts of helium-3 that the quantum industry needs in the coming years to drive innovation, commercialization, and progress forward." Blaauwgeers further added that "sourcing abundant Helium-3 from the Moon helps Bluefors build cooling technologies that will unlock the potential of quantum computing even further."
Scientists have long known that the Moon's regolith is a treasure trove of helium-3, with estimates between 1 to 3 million metric tons. The isotope has been continuously deposited onto the lunar surface by the solar wind over billions of years, a process that doesn't occur on Earth due to our protective atmosphere. In the meantime, Interlune has been busy developing the technology to harvest such resource, such as lightweight, energy-efficient robotic systems designed to extract the gas from lunar soil and process it for transport back to Earth.
While the primary focus of this deal (made legal thanks/no thanks to the 2015 SPACE Act, which basically grants U.S. citizens property rights to any space resources they extract) is quantum computing, helium-3 holds promise for other transformative technologies, including its potential use as a clean, aneutronic fuel for nuclear fusion reactors or even be used to power future lunar bases.