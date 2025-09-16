Quantum Motion Claims World's First Full-Stack Standard CMOS Quantum Computer
Like other quantum supercomputers, the Quantum Motion supercomputer is capable of managing qubits with a built-in QPU (Quantum Processing Unit). Qubits are basically "quantum bits" capable of readings beyond just binary 1s and 0s, allowing for far more efficient data encoding and management of complex variables. Quantum Motion managing to manufacture one using the same standard silicon processes we see for other server and desktop PCs bodes well for the future of quantum computing, with chief executive James Palles-Dimmock claiming it as "quantum computing's silicon moment" leading the market to commercial viability.
Quantum Motion's supercomputer is installed at the UK National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC) at the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus in Oxfordshire, England. Its footprint is equivalent to roughly three 19'-inch server racks, which house the dilution refrigerator and integrated control electronics. Quantum Motion also claims support for future QPU upgrades, which should allow "much larger QPUs without any change to system footprint."
This bodes well for the future of the space, but it is worth noting that this isn't the only effort toward more manufacturable quantum computers that we've seen. For example, Intel has also been working on fabricating Intel QPUs since at least 2022, and earlier this year we learned that qubits could still be sent over standard Internet Protocol packets. A future of readily-available quantum supercomputers is likely, but it's been being worked at for a long time by several parties. Whoever does eventually succeed in a producing a mass market quantum computer you can actually buy, much less a quantum supercomputer, will still owe some of their success to the ghosts of enthusiasts past— and it's unlikely to be just one company responsible.
Even so, this is seems like a strong step forward on behalf of quantum computing, especially from the UK. Our kudos to the team at Quantum Motion— here's hoping for a successful quantum computing initiative.
Image Credit: Quantum Motion (render)