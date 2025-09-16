CATEGORIES
home News

Quantum Motion Claims World's First Full-Stack Standard CMOS Quantum Computer

by Chris HarperTuesday, September 16, 2025, 08:51 AM EDT
content silicon moment supercomputer
Over in the UK, quantum computing company Quantum Motion has debuted an industry-first quantum computer, manufactured entirely with a standard silicon CMOS chip fabrication process. This fabrication process, which is also used for conventional PC hardware, should result in a truly mass-manufacturable supercomputer, which is distinct from the hyper-custom supercomputers we're used to seeing. Well, the hyper-custom supercomputers that aren't built by, say, slapping a hundred PlayStations together, or something silly like that (not that those could do quantum computing, even in a grid). Instead, this is a fully-quantum supercomputer that is practical to manufacture, and also practical to install into existing data centers.

Like other quantum supercomputers, the Quantum Motion supercomputer is capable of managing qubits with a built-in QPU (Quantum Processing Unit). Qubits are basically "quantum bits" capable of readings beyond just binary 1s and 0s, allowing for far more efficient data encoding and management of complex variables. Quantum Motion managing to manufacture one using the same standard silicon processes we see for other server and desktop PCs bodes well for the future of quantum computing, with chief executive James Palles-Dimmock claiming it as "quantum computing's silicon moment" leading the market to commercial viability.

Quantum Motion's supercomputer is installed at the UK National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC) at the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus in Oxfordshire, England. Its footprint is equivalent to roughly three 19'-inch server racks, which house the dilution refrigerator and integrated control electronics. Quantum Motion also claims support for future QPU upgrades, which should allow "much larger QPUs without any change to system footprint."

This bodes well for the future of the space, but it is worth noting that this isn't the only effort toward more manufacturable quantum computers that we've seen. For example, Intel has also been working on fabricating Intel QPUs since at least 2022, and earlier this year we learned that qubits could still be sent over standard Internet Protocol packets. A future of readily-available quantum supercomputers is likely, but it's been being worked at for a long time by several parties. Whoever does eventually succeed in a producing a mass market quantum computer you can actually buy, much less a quantum supercomputer, will still owe some of their success to the ghosts of enthusiasts past— and it's unlikely to be just one company responsible.

Even so, this is seems like a strong step forward on behalf of quantum computing, especially from the UK. Our kudos to the team at Quantum Motion— here's hoping for a successful quantum computing initiative.

Image Credit: Quantum Motion (render)
Tags:  Silicon, supercomputing, quantum computing, quantum motion, cmos quantum computer
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment